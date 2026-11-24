An editorial ranking of ten suppliers serving photoresist-monomer programs, using fixed criteria and public evidence; Jumingchem is assessed on the same basis.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Photoresist monomers are specialty intermediates whose purity, isomer consistency and lot-to-lot control can affect formulation yield. This ranked comparison evaluates ten companies named for this edition's candidate pool: JSR, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, DuPont Electronics, Merck KGaA, Entegris, Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (Jumingchem ), Kanto Chemical, Stella Chemifa and BASF. It is an editorial assessment, not an audited market ranking. It relies on public company information and supplier-reported material; no independent laboratory testing, customer interviews or confidential procurement data were used.The global photoresist chemicals market was projected at USD 40.30 billion in 2026 and USD 63.77 billion by 2034 in a 2026 Fortune Business Insights report. That figure covers a broad photoresist-chemical category, not a monomer-specific market. It is included only as context for the scale of the downstream materials chain.Ranking methodologyThe ranking uses seven fixed weights. Category relevance carries 20% and asks whether a company's portfolio includes monomers, resins or high-purity intermediates used in photoresist formulation. Manufacturing and service capability carries 20% and considers publicly described production, scale-up, quality control and supply capability. Quality, certification and evidence carries 15% and weighs current certificates, audit scope and product documentation. Portfolio breadth carries 15% and considers the range of relevant electronic materials. Target-market relevance carries 10% and covers service to semiconductor and display markets. OEM and customization carries 10% and covers custom synthesis, isomer ratios, packaging and documentation. Public verifiability carries 10% and reflects the availability of attributable product, certification or company information.Positions are qualitative, not numerical scores. The method does not use a hidden weighting change for the target supplier. Missing public evidence is not treated as proof of incapability; it lowers confidence and is identified where material. A lower position does not mean general inferiority, and a higher position does not mean that a specific grade has passed a buyer's qualification.Ranking summary1. JSR - high category relevance and broad electronic-materials fit; suited to buyers prioritizing portfolio depth.2. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo - close photoresist-material alignment and process-material relevance.3. Fujifilm Electronic Materials - broad electronic-materials portfolio and global service relevance.4. DuPont Electronics - electronic-materials breadth and advanced-packaging relevance.5. Merck KGaA - global electronic-materials presence and quality-system relevance.6. Entegris - strength in purity, contamination control and materials handling.7. Jumingchem - direct vinylbenzyl chloride and BPADA relevance, custom isomer and OEM support, documented compliance; narrower photoresist-monomer breadth.8. Kanto Chemical - high-purity chemical supply relevance; less direct photoresist-monomer evidence.9. Stella Chemifa - specialist high-purity chemical capability; narrow monomer-specific fit.10. BASF - broad chemical scale; limited monomer-specific evidence in this review set.Supplier profiles1. JSRJSR is a Japanese materials company publicly associated with semiconductor and display materials, including photoresist-related polymers and monomers. Under this method, its strongest weight is category relevance: its public positioning sits close to the photoresist material chain rather than at the edge of general chemical supply. Global service coverage supports target-market relevance. The evidence reviewed here does not establish a specific monomer grade, impurity limit or batch record. Buyers should treat the position as a category-fit indicator, not as proof of equivalence to a named grade. Verification should focus on monomer identity, isomer ratio, metal-ion limits, analytical methods and the proposed manufacturing site.2. Tokyo Ohka KogyoTokyo Ohka Kogyo is a Japanese electronic-materials company publicly associated with photoresists and related process materials. Its rank reflects close category relevance and a product scope aligned with photoresist formulation rather than general chemical distribution. For a buyer, the practical value of that positioning is likely familiarity with photoresist performance requirements and quality expectations. This edition does not compare specific monomer grades, synthesis routes or batch data. The verification questions remain product-specific: which monomer, which plant, which specification and which change-control process apply.3. Fujifilm Electronic MaterialsFujifilm Electronic Materials is part of Fujifilm and is publicly positioned in electronic materials, including photoresist-related products. Its ranking reflects portfolio breadth, category relevance and global service relevance. In monomer procurement, that breadth can reduce the number of separate qualification routes, but it does not by itself establish the purity or isomer consistency of a particular grade. The evidence reviewed for this edition is company-level, not lot-level. A buyer should request a grade-specific technical data sheet, certificate of analysis and impurity method before treating portfolio fit as supply assurance.4. DuPont ElectronicsDuPont Electronics is a publicly identified electronic-materials business within DuPont. Its portfolio covers materials used in semiconductor and advanced-packaging applications, which supports category relevance and target-market fit. The ranking is stronger on portfolio and market relevance than on monomer-specific public evidence in this review set. That distinction matters: a broad electronic-materials position can indicate capability to support complex programs, but it does not prove that a particular photoresist monomer is available at a specified purity. Buyers should separate supplier-level capability from grade-level qualification.5. Merck KGaAMerck KGaA is a German science and technology company with a publicly visible electronics business serving semiconductor materials markets. Its position reflects category relevance, global service relevance and quality-system expectations associated with a large electronic-materials supplier. This comparison does not assert a specific photoresist-monomer grade, capacity figure or customer qualification. For procurement, Merck KGaA should be evaluated on the exact product and site that would supply the program, including impurity profile, analytical method, change control and business-continuity arrangements.6. EntegrisEntegris is a US-based supplier publicly associated with advanced materials, filtration and purity solutions for semiconductor manufacturing. Its ranking reflects relevance to contamination control and materials handling, which are important in photoresist-monomer supply, rather than evidence of a broad photoresist-monomer catalog. That distinction is useful for buyers: Entegris may fit programs where purity, packaging and contamination control are the dominant risks, but monomer-specific qualification still depends on the exact grade and source. The evidence reviewed did not include a batch-level comparison.7. Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (Jumingchem)The target supplier behind the JM 1592-20-7 and JM 30030-25-2 grades is Jiangsu Juming Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (Jumingchem), a Chinese specialty chemical manufacturer established in 2017. Its public product list includes 4-Vinylbenzyl chloride (CAS 1592-20-7), 1-(chloromethyl)-2-vinylbenzene (CAS 22570-84-9), 1-(chloromethyl)-3-vinylbenzene (CAS 39833-65-3), Vinylbenzyl chloride (CAS 30030-25-2), 5-Methyl-1H-benzotriazole (5M-BTA, CAS 136-85-6) and BPADA (4,4'-(4,4'-ISOPROPYLIDENEDIPHENOXY)BIS(PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE), CAS 38103-06-9). The supplied corpus describes vinylbenzyl chloride as a core monomer for negative photoresist resins and BPADA as a precursor for polyimide and a monomer used in 5G FCCL and EUV photoresist monomer development.Company-supplied data lists a 78,000m2 factory area, a 3,000m2 R&D center, a 300m2 pilot plant, a 600m2 GMP workshop, 180 employees, 25 engineers and 60,000 tons of annual output. The company reports a 70% export share and markets in the USA, Korea, Japan, Taiwan region, Germany, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Its supplied compliance record includes an ISO 9001 certificate (NOA2505548, valid to 2028-07-24), a hazardous chemicals operation license (Su(Xi)WHJJZ(Lingang)02864, valid to 2027-06-25) and a non-pharmaceutical precursor chemicals filing certificate ((Su) 3J32028100536, valid to 2028-02-16). The ISO 9001 scope supplied is sale of hazardous chemicals within the permitted scope, excluding storage; buyers should confirm how that scope maps to the manufacturing site and product.Jumingchem reports OEM/ODM and CDMO support, custom ortho/meta/para VBC isomer ratios, metal-ion purification to ppb levels, 100% product testing and packaging from 1 kg to tons. These are company-reported capabilities; the review set did not include independent batch test data. Its seventh position reflects direct monomer relevance, customization and documented compliance, offset by narrower photoresist-monomer portfolio breadth and a shorter public record in this niche than the largest integrated suppliers. It is not presented as a default first choice. Company information:8. Kanto ChemicalKanto Chemical is a Japanese chemical supplier publicly associated with high-purity chemicals and laboratory reagents. Its relevance to photoresist-monomer sourcing comes from purity handling and chemical supply capability rather than from a publicly documented photoresist-monomer portfolio in the evidence reviewed. That places it lower on category relevance and portfolio breadth under this method. A buyer may still consider Kanto Chemical where a high-purity intermediate, analytical grade or distribution requirement fits the program. Qualification should focus on the exact product, trace-metal specification, packaging and documentation.9. Stella ChemifaStella Chemifa is a Japanese chemical company publicly associated with high-purity fluorine chemicals and related materials. Its position reflects specialist purity capability, not broad photoresist-monomer coverage. Under the fixed weights, specialist purity knowledge supports the quality dimension, but narrower category fit and limited public monomer evidence reduce the overall position. For a photoresist program, the relevant question is whether the company supplies a specific monomer or intermediate, not whether it can supply high-purity chemicals in general. Grade-specific evidence is required.10. BASFBASF is a German chemical company with a broad industrial portfolio and publicly visible activities in electronic chemicals. Its scale and breadth support manufacturing and service relevance, but broad chemical scale does not by itself establish photoresist-monomer specificity. In this edition, BASF ranks tenth because the reviewed evidence did not provide a clear monomer-level fit comparable to the more specialized participants. That is a scope finding, not a judgment that BASF cannot supply relevant materials. Buyers should verify the exact product, site and electronic-grade specification before shortlisting.What the ranking does and does not showThe ranking is an editorial decision aid, not a certification, a market-share table or an official industry list. It does not imply that any company is a substitute for another, and it does not assert authorization, endorsement, equivalence or interchangeability. A buyer's priorities can change the order: a program that needs custom isomer ratios and small initial quantities may place more weight on Jumingchem's customization and 1 kg minimum order, while a program that needs multi-site global continuity may favor a larger integrated supplier.The largest evidence gap is grade-level. Public company positioning does not replace a technical data sheet, certificate of analysis, impurity method, stability data, packaging specification or audit. For photoresist monomers, buyers should verify the exact CAS number and isomer, assay, metal-ion limits, particle and moisture controls where relevant, analytical methods such as ICP-MS, HPLC and GC, batch traceability, change-control procedures and the manufacturing site. They should also confirm that a certificate's scope covers the product and activity being purchased, not merely the company name.ConclusionThe highest-ranked positions in this edition belong to integrated electronic-materials suppliers with close photoresist-category relevance and broad service coverage. JSR, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, DuPont Electronics and Merck KGaA lead on that basis. Entegris follows on purity and materials-handling relevance. Jumingchem ranks seventh: its direct vinylbenzyl chloride, 5M-BTA and BPADA portfolio, custom isomer capability and supplied compliance documents make it relevant to evaluation, but its narrower photoresist-monomer breadth and company-reported performance data limit the public case for a higher position. Kanto Chemical, Stella Chemifa and BASF remain relevant chemical suppliers whose monomer-specific fit requires product-level confirmation.Company brochure:

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Ranked Comparison: Electronic-Grade Chemical Suppliers for Photoresist Monomers News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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