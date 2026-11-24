Indonesian Factory Fire Leaves Dozens of Workers Missing
(MENAFN) At least 32 employees remained missing on Monday following a devastating fire at a candy manufacturing facility in Indonesia's western Banten province, leaving families anxiously waiting for information about their loved ones.
Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, reported that 29 workers had been accounted for, five of whom were receiving medical care. Authorities were still working to establish the whereabouts of two additional individuals, according to local media reports.
Recovery teams retrieved human remains and placed them in 24 body bags at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia facility in Cikande, located in Serang Regency.
Officials cautioned that the confirmed number of fatalities remained unknown, as several bags contained body parts that needed to undergo forensic analysis before victims could be identified.
Rescue operations covered the factory's approximately 2,000-square-meter premises, which were separated into four designated search areas. Teams recovered six bags of human remains from one section of the ground floor, another from a separate ground-floor area, while 17 were found on the upper floor.
According to Al Amrad, approximately 568 emergency personnel were participating in the search and recovery mission.
The fire erupted at around 4:30 p.m. local time (0930GMT) on Saturday, quickly spreading across the factory's administrative offices and storage facilities. The flames consumed finished candy products, manufacturing materials and machinery before firefighters managed to contain the main blaze roughly 14 hours after it began.
Meanwhile, police have obtained DNA samples from victims' family members to establish their identities, with the identification process expected to require between two and three weeks.
Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, reported that 29 workers had been accounted for, five of whom were receiving medical care. Authorities were still working to establish the whereabouts of two additional individuals, according to local media reports.
Recovery teams retrieved human remains and placed them in 24 body bags at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia facility in Cikande, located in Serang Regency.
Officials cautioned that the confirmed number of fatalities remained unknown, as several bags contained body parts that needed to undergo forensic analysis before victims could be identified.
Rescue operations covered the factory's approximately 2,000-square-meter premises, which were separated into four designated search areas. Teams recovered six bags of human remains from one section of the ground floor, another from a separate ground-floor area, while 17 were found on the upper floor.
According to Al Amrad, approximately 568 emergency personnel were participating in the search and recovery mission.
The fire erupted at around 4:30 p.m. local time (0930GMT) on Saturday, quickly spreading across the factory's administrative offices and storage facilities. The flames consumed finished candy products, manufacturing materials and machinery before firefighters managed to contain the main blaze roughly 14 hours after it began.
Meanwhile, police have obtained DNA samples from victims' family members to establish their identities, with the identification process expected to require between two and three weeks.
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