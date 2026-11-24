MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (IANS) The public spat between two powerful CPI(M) leaders from Kannur has emerged as a fresh headache for a party still struggling to recover from its crushing defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections.

Kannur is the CPI(M)'s biggest political citadel in the country. It has produced some of the tallest leaders in Kerala politics through the party's long history.

That dominance continues even today.

But the open confrontation between E.P. Jayarajan and P. Jayarajan has now rattled the party at a particularly difficult time. The feud, which began with the Vaidekam resort controversy involving E.P. Jayarajan, has taken a fresh turn with the latter hitting back at P. Jayarajan with allegations of financial links to a resort in Mankulam in Idukki.

Both leaders have refused to back down, turning what was once an internal party dispute into an embarrassing public battle. The CPI(M) state secretariat has appointed a two-member commission to examine the complaints exchanged by the two leaders.

Its findings and the action that follows will be watched closely, as the leadership faces the difficult task of containing the damage without further aggravating the situation.

A popular media critic said the party could ill afford to allow the feud to continue at a time when it was passing through one of the toughest phases in its history.

"If this dispute is not settled amicably, it will not augur well for the party. In all likelihood, the two-member commission may give both leaders a clean chit. To cool things down, the leadership could simply say that both have been censured. That would be one of the weakest forms of disciplinary action," he observed.

The possibility of a mild reprimand rather than stringent disciplinary action reflects the political difficulty facing the leadership.

Taking action against either leader could trigger further resentment, while letting both off lightly could invite criticism that the party is unwilling to enforce discipline among its senior ranks.

For the CPI(M), the stakes are particularly high. The party is yet to come to terms with its electoral setback and is trying to rebuild its organisational strength and public image.

The coming days and weeks will therefore be a testing period for the leadership. How it handles the Jayarajan feud could determine whether it can restore discipline and unity in its strongest bastion.