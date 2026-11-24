

Hewlett Packard reported Q4 revenue and adjusted profit above expectations.

The AI server and components firm increased its dividend and share buyback. Retail sentiment for HPE shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish.'

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Monday said it is not financing neocloud firms and high-risk customers in buying AI servers, drawing a hard line on the risks it is willing to take as neocloud businesses come under scrutiny.

"AI training has largely driven the current phase of infrastructure spending. Much of that investment has supported GPU-intensive infrastructure deployments in hyperscaler and neocloud data centers... Although HPE Financial Services does support the AI opportunity, it has not provided financing to neocloud or high-risk customers,” CEO Antonio Neri said on the analyst call.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave (CRWV), Nebius (NBIS) and Iren Ltd (IREN) have declined sharply in the last two months on concerns over their debt-fueled business models and whether AI infrastructure spending from top firms will continue at the current pace.

In recent years, specialized GPU cloud operators or neoclouds have relied heavily on vendor financing, GPU-backed debt facilities, and private credit to fund massive data center buildouts. More recently, the shakeup at Nvidia, a major financier, has exacerbated the risks in the sector.

Neri also commented on Hewlett Packard's $1.2-billion deal with cloud firm Vultr, for Vultr to deploy HPE-built AMD Helios AI Racks in U.S. data centers.“This represents new large incremental opportunities for HPE,” he said.

HPE Earnings Recap

The comments come in the backdrop of a strong quarterly report from the AI server and equipment company. Hewlett Packard's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue rose to $14.55 billion, up from $9.68 billion a year prior and above analysts' expectations of $14.47 billion.

HPE stock fell 7% in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday. It had rallied over 17% in regular session trading amid market euphoria over the rehiring of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO.

Adjusted earnings were $1.43 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.28 a share. The company also authorized a 19% increase to its quarterly dividend and a $5 billion increase to its stock buyback plan.

More importantly, the company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook. It now expects adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.35 and revenue of $59.4 billion to $63.1 billion, with both ranges representing 27% to 35% year-over-year growth. HPE previously guided for EPS to grow 16% to 20% and revenue 13% to 17%.

AI Component Shortages To Persist

The outlook reflects HPE's view that supply constraints for key data-center components such as memory, flash, and networking will continue into the back half of 2028, Neri said.

Hewlett Packard sells enterprise technology solutions, including servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and cloud services, and is seen as a beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom.

HPE hit an all-time high in early October before it, too, got caught up in a broader selloff in AI-linked stocks.

Larger rival Dell Technologies (DELL) is scheduled to report its results after market hours on Tuesday. Analysts expect its Q3 revenue to rise 11% to $27.0 billion and adjusted profit to increase 20% to $2.59 per share, according to estimates from Koyfin.

Retail View For HPE

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for HPE shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day, with 'extremely high' message volume. The sentiment was 'bearish' for CRWV, 'neutral' for NBIS, and 'bullish' for IREN.

“$HPE good earnings and guidance. This afterhours movement is to kill options since IV was so high. But this will go to 50-55 tomorrow and options will be much cheaper with IV crush. Buy right at open,” a trader said.

As of the last close, HPE stock is up 102% year-to-date.

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