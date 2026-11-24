SPYS Interceptor Downs Russian Jet Drone in Combat Test
(MENAFN) A German-Ukrainian defense venture said on Monday that its interceptor drone destroyed a Russian jet-powered attack drone during combat testing in Ukraine.
Quantum WIY Industries said its SPYS interceptor intercepted a Russian Geran-5 K5-K, according to a statement from German defense firm Quantum Systems, which formed the joint venture with Ukraine's WIY Drones.
Sven Kruck, co-CEO of Quantum Systems, said the company was working with Ukrainian military brigades to adapt its technology to Russia's evolving aerial threats. In a statement posted on his social media account, he said: "While Russia continues to adapt its attack systems, we work with Ukrainian brigades to adjust our systems accordingly. SPYS is already delivering results in real combat conditions. Against real threats. On real missions. In Ukraine. Now,"
WIY Drones describes the SPYS as a high-speed interceptor designed to engage both attack and reconnaissance drones, protecting military positions, mobile units and critical infrastructure. The company said it can fly at roughly 450 kilometers (279 miles) per hour and reach altitudes of up to 4 kilometers (2.49 miles).
Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the GUR, reported in early November that Russian forces began using the K5-K variant of the Geran-5 against Ukrainian cities in early autumn.
The agency said the drone's aerodynamic design and technical characteristics qualify it as a "compact cruise missile." It added that the aircraft can exceed 450 kilometers per hour and climb to 6 kilometers (3.72 miles).
Quantum WIY Industries said its SPYS interceptor intercepted a Russian Geran-5 K5-K, according to a statement from German defense firm Quantum Systems, which formed the joint venture with Ukraine's WIY Drones.
Sven Kruck, co-CEO of Quantum Systems, said the company was working with Ukrainian military brigades to adapt its technology to Russia's evolving aerial threats. In a statement posted on his social media account, he said: "While Russia continues to adapt its attack systems, we work with Ukrainian brigades to adjust our systems accordingly. SPYS is already delivering results in real combat conditions. Against real threats. On real missions. In Ukraine. Now,"
WIY Drones describes the SPYS as a high-speed interceptor designed to engage both attack and reconnaissance drones, protecting military positions, mobile units and critical infrastructure. The company said it can fly at roughly 450 kilometers (279 miles) per hour and reach altitudes of up to 4 kilometers (2.49 miles).
Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the GUR, reported in early November that Russian forces began using the K5-K variant of the Geran-5 against Ukrainian cities in early autumn.
The agency said the drone's aerodynamic design and technical characteristics qualify it as a "compact cruise missile." It added that the aircraft can exceed 450 kilometers per hour and climb to 6 kilometers (3.72 miles).
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