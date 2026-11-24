Knesset's Tibi Accuses Comedian of Assault Inside Parliament
(MENAFN) Ahmad Tibi, deputy speaker of Israel's Knesset, filed a formal complaint on Monday alleging that Israeli comedian Guy Hochman assaulted him inside the parliament building.
Tibi's office said in a statement that the complaint went to Knesset Officer Yuval Chen after an incident outside the parliamentary office of the Arab Joint List.
The complaint alleges that Hochman came up behind Tibi, grabbed him and pushed a phone into his face. Tibi reportedly shoved the device away in self-defense.
Tibi rejected any suggestion that the episode was a prank, pointing to a rising wave of threats and incitement directed at him since the recent Knesset elections.
He also questioned why no Knesset guards were present. An Arab who acted the same way toward a Jewish minister, he said, would have been tackled by security at once.
Tibi called for an urgent investigation into the incident and any security lapses. He stressed that Arab lawmakers are entitled to the same protection as their Jewish colleagues.
Hochman claimed that Tibi struck him during the encounter.
The content creator has entertained Israeli troops in Gaza as part of his reserve military service. He faced criticism in January 2024 after posting a video that mocked the destruction in Gaza and labeled a damaged hotel the “Gush Katif Hotel,” a reference to a former Israeli settlement bloc in the enclave.
Tibi's office said in a statement that the complaint went to Knesset Officer Yuval Chen after an incident outside the parliamentary office of the Arab Joint List.
The complaint alleges that Hochman came up behind Tibi, grabbed him and pushed a phone into his face. Tibi reportedly shoved the device away in self-defense.
Tibi rejected any suggestion that the episode was a prank, pointing to a rising wave of threats and incitement directed at him since the recent Knesset elections.
He also questioned why no Knesset guards were present. An Arab who acted the same way toward a Jewish minister, he said, would have been tackled by security at once.
Tibi called for an urgent investigation into the incident and any security lapses. He stressed that Arab lawmakers are entitled to the same protection as their Jewish colleagues.
Hochman claimed that Tibi struck him during the encounter.
The content creator has entertained Israeli troops in Gaza as part of his reserve military service. He faced criticism in January 2024 after posting a video that mocked the destruction in Gaza and labeled a damaged hotel the “Gush Katif Hotel,” a reference to a former Israeli settlement bloc in the enclave.
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