A group of men barged into a house in Amritsar's Mandir Wali Gali and assaulted people attending a Christian prayer meeting, including a pastor and his disabled son. The incident was captured on video. In the video, four or five males are seen dragging dishes and other items into the residence before attacking those inside. During the assault, the pastor's handicapped kid was kicked and he was assaulted. The attack's motivation is yet unknown.

Rajinder Kaur, an eyewitness, said the men were under the influence of alcohol and wanted to stop the prayer meeting. She also alleged that they snatched mobile phones and gold chains from people attending the ceremony.

Watch CCTV Video

ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਸਥਾਨ 'ਚ ਹ.ਮਲੇ ਦਾ ਮਾਮਲਾ ਗਰਮਾਇਆ

ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਤੇਜ਼

#amritsar #ReligiousSiteAttack #CrimeNews #LawAndOrder #JusticeDemand #ProtestNews

#Ajit #AjitWebTv #DailyAjit #Punjab #PunjabiNews #PunjabNews Daily Ajit (@dailyajitnews) November 23, 2026

One person sustained a head injury during the scuffle. His turban was also removed.

Soon after the event, police were notified. Mandeep Singh, a senior police officer, went to the scene and verified that two groups had gotten into a fight. He promised that anyone responsible will face the proper legal measures.

An inquiry into the event has been started by the police. We're awaiting further information.