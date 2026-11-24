70,000 Gaza Tents Flooded as Senators Press Rubio on Aid
(MENAFN) Heavy rain has flooded more than 70,000 tents in Gaza, prompting two senior Democratic senators to call on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to push Israel to admit more winter supplies into the territory.
In a letter to Rubio on Monday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Brian Schatz wrote: “Mr. Secretary, we urge you to use the leverage of the United States to ensure there is no obstacle to allowing sufficient rescue equipment, shelter, and other critical winter supplies into Gaza,”
The senators argued that Israel’s “extensive review and approval processes can delay or block many supplies” and noted that Kerem Shalom “remains the only crossing open for aid.”
The State Department and the Board of Peace have also briefed Congress on the obstacles, according to the letter, citing problems caused by “the Israeli government’s narrow definition of non-allowable dual-use items that includes wooden tent poles and other items critical for shelter.”
The lawmakers urged Rubio to seek immediate clearance for tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other winter goods already waiting outside Gaza, and to press for additional border crossings to be opened.
They also demanded “a published, pre-agreed list of essential humanitarian items exempt from dual-use review” and “restored operating access for experienced international humanitarian organizations.”
Invoking the debate over Hamas, they wrote: “Just as we can all agree that Hamas must disarm and cannot again be allowed to govern Gaza, we surely agree that repairing tents, ensuring people don’t have to live in sewage, and providing warmth to freezing children is a basic human obligation,”
The appeal follows a warning from the United Nations, which said on Nov. 11 that more than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian partners and member states were stuck outside Gaza awaiting Israeli permission to enter.
“Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said at the time.
On the same day, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that waiting for a new Israeli government to form was “not an acceptable excuse” for delays in getting winter supplies into Gaza.
Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000, mostly women and children, and destroyed 90% of the territory’s infrastructure.
In a letter to Rubio on Monday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Brian Schatz wrote: “Mr. Secretary, we urge you to use the leverage of the United States to ensure there is no obstacle to allowing sufficient rescue equipment, shelter, and other critical winter supplies into Gaza,”
The senators argued that Israel’s “extensive review and approval processes can delay or block many supplies” and noted that Kerem Shalom “remains the only crossing open for aid.”
The State Department and the Board of Peace have also briefed Congress on the obstacles, according to the letter, citing problems caused by “the Israeli government’s narrow definition of non-allowable dual-use items that includes wooden tent poles and other items critical for shelter.”
The lawmakers urged Rubio to seek immediate clearance for tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other winter goods already waiting outside Gaza, and to press for additional border crossings to be opened.
They also demanded “a published, pre-agreed list of essential humanitarian items exempt from dual-use review” and “restored operating access for experienced international humanitarian organizations.”
Invoking the debate over Hamas, they wrote: “Just as we can all agree that Hamas must disarm and cannot again be allowed to govern Gaza, we surely agree that repairing tents, ensuring people don’t have to live in sewage, and providing warmth to freezing children is a basic human obligation,”
The appeal follows a warning from the United Nations, which said on Nov. 11 that more than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian partners and member states were stuck outside Gaza awaiting Israeli permission to enter.
“Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said at the time.
On the same day, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that waiting for a new Israeli government to form was “not an acceptable excuse” for delays in getting winter supplies into Gaza.
Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000, mostly women and children, and destroyed 90% of the territory’s infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment