

Brent crude futures were trading at $88.87 a barrel at the time of writing, while WTI crude futures were at $79.52 per barrel.

Oil analyst Patrick De Haan said in a post on X that oil and refined products looked oversold. However, economist Steve Hanke said a respite will not come immediately, as it will take time to refill inventories drawn down during the war.

Oil prices slipped on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran seemed at bay even as Vice President JD Vance reportedly met with Qatar's prime minister to discuss negotiations.

Meanwhile, an increase in oil supply has also helped ease prices. Brent crude futures were trading at $88.87 a barrel, down 0.77% at the time of writing, while WTI crude futures traded 0.81% lower at $79.52 per barrel.

Can Oil Prices Remain Low?

Oil analyst Patrick De Haan said in a post on X that oil and refined products looked oversold“given that tensions with Iran are still in the backdrop, but having said that, today's drops in oil and refined products open the door for more declines.”

In a separate post, he said,“WTI oil on the cusp of falling below $80/bbl, while Brent is already below $90. Crack spreads still seasonally strong, but this is the time of year we're likely to see inventories pick up, especially with refinery utilization remaining strong.”

Despite the tensions between the U.S. and Iran, including frequent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, crude exports from the Persian Gulf have surged.

Saudi Arabia has boosted crude output by 1.18 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 9.19 mb/d, and Iraq has added 496,000 bpd, while Kuwait pushed to 232,000 bpd. Goldman Sachs Group has also flagged a possible market glut in 2027.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) also said that global oil supply rose by 2.3 mb/d to 105.4 mb/d in October.

“Global crude oil exports remain ample,” BOK Financial's Senior Vice President of Trading Dennis Kissler said in a note.“While attacks are still occurring...oil flows are reaching destinations.

However, economist Steve Hanke said that a respite will not come immediately, given that“to refill the inventories that we've drawn down during the war, even Aramco says that's going to take two years to refill depleted inventories. So oil prices will stay elevated for quite a while."

Implication For Fed Rate Hikes

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said in a post on X that watching the Brent crude oil chart would be crucial amid its heavy downtrend.

He said that prices can stay deflated if a solution between Iran and the U.S. emerges. Poppe also noted that a secondary implication would be that falling oil prices would also bring down inflation, meaning the Federal Reserve would not need to do many more rate hikes.

“I think that we're very likely going to see a 25bps rate hike, but that's probably going to be it. I don't think there's much more legroom to go on this one,” he said.

“This time we're likely going to see a more sustained run as Brent Oil doesn't continue being such a bumpy ride,” he added.

How Are Oil And Gas ETFs Performing?

The United States Oil Fund (USO), which tracks the daily price movements of light, sweet crude oil, was down 0.81% overnight at the time of writing. Retail sentiment was 'bearish.'

One user said,“$USO It's always been a 65 dollar stock until the war, not rocket science to think it will go back when the war is over.”

However, another user said,“$USO "It has been reported in many news sources." Trump's puppet master wants America to bomb Iran again. To start immediately. I honestly didn't think the cease fire was real anyway, but. That's the news. They want him. To resume bombing immediately. Which means oil and gas. Just based on the **** narrative, are gonna go skyrocketing again. We got a taste of $3.54 at the pump. Now it's gonna go to 450 in a matter of weeks. That means USO is gonna moon.”

Meanwhile, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) was down 0.86% at the time of writing amid 'bearish' sentiment.

However, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) was up nearly 1%, also in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

USO has surged nearly 93% in 2026, while UCO has gained over 135%. Meanwhile, BOIL has slumped nearly 62% year-to-date.

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