Mumbai Emerges as Key Destination for Real Estate Investment

Mumbai has emerged among Asia Pacific's top 10 preferred destinations for cross-border real estate investment, as investments in India's hospitality and alternative property assets rose 6-7 times each during the first nine months of 2026, reflecting growing investor interest beyond traditional office spaces, according to a Colliers report.

The report said global investors are increasingly looking at markets offering opportunities for rental growth and asset improvement, with Mumbai featuring among the region's preferred destinations alongside Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney and Singapore. The investment landscape across Asia Pacific is also shifting towards more active strategies, with value-add and opportunistic investments, including development, accounting for 60 per cent of investors' intended capital deployment in 2027.

Value-add strategies account for 25 per cent of investment preferences, while opportunistic investments represent 35 per cent. Core-plus, core and debt strategies account for 19 per cent, 15 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. In India, office properties continued to account for the largest share of real estate investments, at 37 per cent during January-September 2026. However, investments in alternative and hospitality assets increased 6-7 times each compared with the corresponding period last year, the report said.

Data centres are also attracting renewed investor interest in cities such as Mumbai, supported by growing demand from large-scale facilities and increased enterprise data usage. At the regional level, 66 per cent of investors expect rental growth to have a positive impact on real estate investment in 2027, while 53 per cent expect regional economic growth to support the market.

"As investors navigate a higher-interest-rate environment, opportunities will increasingly emerge in markets where strong economic growth, constrained supply and rising occupier demand support income growth," said Theo Novak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Asia Pacific at Colliers. The report also found that 40 per cent of APAC investors favour powered land as their preferred route for data centre investment, highlighting the growing importance of access to power and utilities.