Student From Jhabua Wins Global Praise After Stopping Marriage

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): A 17-year-old student from Barkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district has garnered international recognition, including a social media tribute from global football icon David Beckham after successfully intervening to prevent her own child marriage and continuing her education. Heema Ninama, a Class 12 student at Sandipani Vidyalaya in Kalyanpura, averted an early marriage two years ago by seeking timely intervention from her school principal, who counselled her family against the illegal practice.

Speaking to ANI, Ninama recounted how she stood up against the arrangement and sought institutional support to stay in school. "My name is Heema Ninama. I am a resident of Barkheda village in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. I study in the 12th grade at Sandipani Vidyalaya in Kalyanpura. Something happened to me when my child marriage was about to take place, but I stopped the child marriage from happening and spoke to my Principal sir. My Principal sir spoke to my family members and explained to them that child marriage is prohibited. So my family agreed and is letting me continue my further studies,” Heema Ninama told ANI.

Following the intervention, Ninama has balanced her academic pursuits with extracurricular achievements, attracting support from the United Nations Children's Fund and bringing her story to a global audience through Beckham's social media platforms. Expressing her joy over the international backing and her engagement in athletics, she added,“Along with studies, I am also participating in sports, including running, shot put, and others. When the UNICEF people came to know about this, they also helped me a lot, which makes me very happy. David Beckham posted about me on Instagram, Facebook, and in the news, through which my story spread across the world. This made me very happy, and I am receiving support as well.”

Looking ahead, the teenager hopes to pursue a career in education and urged other young women to prioritise self-reliance over early marriage. Sharing her aspirations and message for her peers, Ninama said,“Now, I am preparing to become a teacher in the future. I want to tell every girl that they should not get into child marriage and should focus on their future and career, so that they can stand on their own feet."

Meanwhile, her school principal detailed how the teenager approached him for help two years ago and how counselling her father regarding her academic potential helped overturn the family's decision. The principal explained the circumstances behind the family's initial plan and how it was resolved. He said, "The girl came to me about two years ago saying that her family wanted to get her married, and asked me to help stop it. I called her father. When I asked him, he admitted that yes, talks about her marriage were going on. I requested him not to get her married, as the girl is good at her studies. He said that since she is differently-abled, they wanted to marry her off early. However, after explaining things to him, he agreed with me.”

Highlighting Ninama's all-round excellence in academics, athletics, and literary events, the principal further said,“Since the girl is multi-talented, she also performs well in sports-she has won district-level awards in shot put. She also participates in essay competitions, drawing competitions, and speech competitions, and has won district-level awards in those too. She wants to become a teacher. So, her studies are going well; she is currently in the 12th grade." According to UNICEF, child marriage refers to any formal marriage or informal union between a child under the age of 18 and an adult or another child. Despite a steady decline in this harmful practice over the past decade, child marriage remains widespread, with approximately one in five girls married in childhood across the globe. Today, multiple crises, including conflict, climate shocks and the ongoing fallout from COVID-19, are threatening to reverse progress towards eliminating this human rights violation. Meanwhile, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals call for global action to end child marriage by 2030. (ANI)