Congress Aims For Amicable Seat Sharing Settlement With SP In UP Polls

AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said that the Congress would try to resolve differences with the Samajwadi Party and reach an“amicable, respectable settlement” during seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Gautam said the party would try to resolve the issues through discussions and arrive at a mutually acceptable arrangement. "We will try to sort things out and reach an amicable, respectable settlement-that will be our endeavour,” he said.

On the legal notice issued to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi over alleged objectionable remarks about Veer Savarkar in her memoir, Gautam said the party was not concerned about facing legal cases. He said those who work for the nation, speak about justice and advocate honesty would continue to face cases, but would remain prepared to fight for the people. "That's fine. We are constantly facing cases anyway. Anyone who works for the nation, speaks of justice, and advocates for honesty will inevitably face cases. We are not concerned about that,” he said.

Gautam added that people who love the country, have made sacrifices for it and participated in the freedom struggle would continue to fight for the nation.“Those who love the country, those who have made sacrifices for it, and those who fought in the freedom struggle-they remain prepared to continue fighting every kind of battle for the people of this nation,” he added.

This comes amid seat-sharing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two INDIA bloc allies held their first round of formal discussions in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both parties expressing confidence that an alliance arrangement could be finalised soon. The first round of talks was held at the official Delhi residence of senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. The Congress delegation included Tiwari, Mishra, Gautam and MP Imran Masood, while the Samajwadi Party delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and state president Shyam Lal Pal.