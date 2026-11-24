Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers on 557th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin offered prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on the occasion of the 557th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Speaking on the occasion, Nabin highlighted the universal message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the contribution of the Sikh community towards society and the nation. He said, "Guru Nanak Ji's message is for all of humanity, and even today, his message gives the Sikh community a distinct place in the country and the world."

Emphasising the contribution of the Sikh Gurus to the country's national spirit, Nabin said, "We can say that if national spirit draws inspiration in this country, it draws it from the Sikh Gurus and the Sikh community." He further paid tribute to the Sikh Gurus for their teachings and contribution to humanity, saying, "On this day, I bow to all the Gurus of the Sikh community for their message, their service to humanity, and their dedication..."

Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, highlighting his teachings of compassion, brotherhood, respect for women and social harmony. In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Heartfelt wishes on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, who gave humanity a new direction by spreading a message of compassion and goodwill. Guru Nanak Dev Ji kindled the light of faith in God and moral conduct, while also showing the way to a society free of discrimination, brotherhood, and respect for women. Through the tradition of langar and the establishment of dharamshalas, he set an unparalleled example of service and social harmony. His teachings will continue to inspire people for all eternity to follow the path of truth, selfless service, and the welfare of all. "

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, highlighting his teachings of love, equality, service and harmony. In a post on X, he said Guru Nanak Dev Ji envisioned a society free from caste, social hierarchy and discrimination, where everyone receives equal respect and dignity. He also highlighted the Guru's message of 'Ik Onkar' and his principle of remembering God, earning an honest living and sharing with those in need, saying his teachings continue to inspire humanity to follow the path of service, compassion, charity and brotherhood.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended greetings on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of the first Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In a post on X, Mann said, "On the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Purab of the first Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the spiritual guide of the entire world, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you all.”“Guru Sahib Ji gave us the great principle of 'meditate on the Name, earn an honest living, and share with others'... He gave all humanity the message of following the path of truth, rising above caste and social divisions, fostering mutual brotherhood, and working for the welfare of all... Let us, on this sacred day, embrace Guru Sahib Ji's teachings in our lives and create a prosperous society built on shared living," he added.

Meanwhile, in Punjab's Amritsar, devotees took a holy dip in the Golden Temple sarovar to mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees observe the day with prayers, devotional singing and community service, as celebrations continue late into the night across gurdwaras. (ANI)