Hasina Names Return Date as Dhaka Vows Arrest on Arrival
(MENAFN) Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has settled on Dec. 16, the country's Victory Day, as the date she will return home from India, the Bangladeshi news outlet Daily Waadaa reported Tuesday.
Mohammad Ali Arafat, who served as Hasina's state minister for information, confirmed the decision to Anadolu.
“Yes, she has decided the date. Now it is up to the current administration of Bangladesh to facilitate her return,” he said.
It is the first time Hasina has named a specific date for coming back since she fled to India on Aug. 5, 2024, after a mass uprising brought an end to her 15-year rule.
Hasina has also asked the Bangladeshi government to arrange her journey from New Delhi on Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier.
The government has signaled a harsh reception. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Monday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed as soon as she arrives. Dhaka has also asked India to hand her over under the extradition treaty between the two countries.
The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions and a spate of violent incidents that have followed Hasina's request for a new passport and other documents earlier this month. Her Awami League party remains barred from political activity in Bangladesh.
Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity committed during the 2024 uprising.
Victory Day, observed Dec. 16, marks the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces, which ended the nine-month Liberation War and cleared the way for Bangladesh's independence.
Mohammad Ali Arafat, who served as Hasina's state minister for information, confirmed the decision to Anadolu.
“Yes, she has decided the date. Now it is up to the current administration of Bangladesh to facilitate her return,” he said.
It is the first time Hasina has named a specific date for coming back since she fled to India on Aug. 5, 2024, after a mass uprising brought an end to her 15-year rule.
Hasina has also asked the Bangladeshi government to arrange her journey from New Delhi on Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier.
The government has signaled a harsh reception. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Monday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed as soon as she arrives. Dhaka has also asked India to hand her over under the extradition treaty between the two countries.
The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions and a spate of violent incidents that have followed Hasina's request for a new passport and other documents earlier this month. Her Awami League party remains barred from political activity in Bangladesh.
Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity committed during the 2024 uprising.
Victory Day, observed Dec. 16, marks the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces, which ended the nine-month Liberation War and cleared the way for Bangladesh's independence.
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