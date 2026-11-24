Pakistan, China Make Space History With 90-Experiment Mission
(MENAFN) Pakistani national Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is set to become the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station, Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday, citing the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
Ali has been chosen as a payload specialist for the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission, a milestone for space cooperation between China and Pakistan.
The spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 8.18 am local time (0018GMT) Wednesday.
Ali will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi on the three-member crew. He is expected to spend about a week in orbit, carrying out scientific experiments with the Chinese crew before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft. The CMSA said the crew will run around 90 experiments during the mission.
Zeeshan told CNSpace that "being a fighter pilot, I've been going through the trainings like centrifuge training, like the rescue and survival training, like the emergency procedure training.”
“But the real challenge, honestly speaking, was mastering the Chinese language. All the switches, all the software, all the programs, all the voice announcement. Everything is in Chinese, so we had to learn that, master that technical Chinese. I consider myself to be lucky enough to get the best partners who not only understand me, respect my opinion, and then collectively reach a common response to any situation. This cooperation and coordination and friendship. I think the friendship between us actually represents the friendship between Pakistan and China."
Separately, the agency announced Tuesday that Chinese astronaut Zhu Yangzhu, who has already spent six months in orbit, will stay aboard the Tiangong space station for another six months to complete a year-long stay experiment.
The mission follows a space cooperation agreement signed by Beijing and Islamabad in February 2025, under which China agreed to select and train Pakistani astronauts. Ali and fellow Pakistani astronaut candidate Khurram Daud were selected for training in China in April this year.
Tiangong became fully operational in late 2022 after its three-module configuration was completed, and Chinese astronauts have maintained a continuous presence aboard the orbital station since.
Ali has been chosen as a payload specialist for the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission, a milestone for space cooperation between China and Pakistan.
The spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 8.18 am local time (0018GMT) Wednesday.
Ali will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi on the three-member crew. He is expected to spend about a week in orbit, carrying out scientific experiments with the Chinese crew before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft. The CMSA said the crew will run around 90 experiments during the mission.
Zeeshan told CNSpace that "being a fighter pilot, I've been going through the trainings like centrifuge training, like the rescue and survival training, like the emergency procedure training.”
“But the real challenge, honestly speaking, was mastering the Chinese language. All the switches, all the software, all the programs, all the voice announcement. Everything is in Chinese, so we had to learn that, master that technical Chinese. I consider myself to be lucky enough to get the best partners who not only understand me, respect my opinion, and then collectively reach a common response to any situation. This cooperation and coordination and friendship. I think the friendship between us actually represents the friendship between Pakistan and China."
Separately, the agency announced Tuesday that Chinese astronaut Zhu Yangzhu, who has already spent six months in orbit, will stay aboard the Tiangong space station for another six months to complete a year-long stay experiment.
The mission follows a space cooperation agreement signed by Beijing and Islamabad in February 2025, under which China agreed to select and train Pakistani astronauts. Ali and fellow Pakistani astronaut candidate Khurram Daud were selected for training in China in April this year.
Tiangong became fully operational in late 2022 after its three-module configuration was completed, and Chinese astronauts have maintained a continuous presence aboard the orbital station since.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment