(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 24. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 32 currencies went up, while 14 currencies fell compared to November 23. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,951,866 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,125,905 rials. On November 23, the euro was priced at 2,136,491 rials.

Currency Rial on November 24 Rial on November 23 1 US dollar USD 1,951,866 1,947,970 1 British pound GBP 2,541,802 2,548,562 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,315,961 2,318,657 1 Swedish króna SEK 189,594 190,485 1 Norwegian krone NOK 197,958 198,663 1 Danish krone DKK 284,417 285,827 1 Indian rupee INR 21,002 21,017 1 UAE Dirham AED 531,482 530,421 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,256,355 6,288,233 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 706,230 704,914 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,225,289 1,228,627 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 248,889 248,506 1 Omani rial OMR 5,072,278 5,059,012 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,358,492 1,358,207 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,061,567 1,065,442 1 South African rand ZAR 112,040 110,707 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,575 38,562 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,760 23,700 1 Qatari riyal QAR 536,227 535,157 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 128,785 128,828 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,999 15,964 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,292,163 1,289,273 1 Saudi riyal SAR 520,498 519,459 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,191,133 5,180,771 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,510,501 1,510,028 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,568,923 1,563,601 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 58,705 58,558 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 930 927 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,311,981 1,312,947 1 Libyan dinar LYD 301,923 301,470 1 Chinese yuan CNY 292,707 291,768 100 Thai baht THB 5,745,815 5,731,920 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 473,434 473,703 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,452,831 1,446,937 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,752,984 2,747,489 1 euro EUR 2,125,905 2,136,491 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 428,817 427,813 1 Georgian lari GEL 753,700 752,136 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 107,278 107,174 1 Afghan afghani AFN 30,204 29,399 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 650,947 650,407 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,148,157 1,145,059 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,058,942 3,050,496 1 Tajik somoni TJS 211,865 211,142 1 Turkmen manat TMT 558,154 556,571 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,126 2,131

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,125,905 rials and $1 costs 1,951,866.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2.74-2.77 million rials, while one euro is worth 2.98-3.01 million rials.