MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United States have discussed expanding cooperation in energy, transport and trade, including the development of Trans-Caspian transport links, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Ashgabat.

According to the report, the sides also considered opportunities to diversify international transport and energy routes and cooperate on regional infrastructure initiatives.

Other topics included expanding bilateral trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in education, science and culture.

The meeting took place during Landau's November 16-24 visit to Turkmenistan. According to the US Department of State, his agenda includes promoting energy cooperation, diversifying export routes through the Trans-Caspian corridor and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and strengthening regional connectivity.

Notably, Turkmenistan and the United States have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with cooperation developing around political dialogue, trade and investment, energy, transport and regional security. An important mechanism is the annual bilateral political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries, complemented by the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council. The countries also cooperate through the C5+1 format, which brings together the United States and five Central Asian states.

Economic cooperation is a key focus of the bilateral agenda. American companies, including John Deere, General Electric and Boeing, have been involved in projects in Turkmenistan in agriculture, electricity and transport. In 2026, the two sides discussed expanding investment and business contacts, as well as cooperation in energy security and diversifying energy supply routes.

Transport connectivity has gained additional importance, particularly the development of Trans-Caspian routes. During a meeting at the White House in May 2026, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discussed regional security and cooperation within C5+1. The sides held another round of political consultations in Ashgabat in November 2026, covering trade, energy, transport, education and cultural ties.