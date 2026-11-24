MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will include model risks in key supervisory priorities, alongside credit and operational risks in 2027, First Deputy Governor of the CBA, Aliyar Mammadyarov, said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

"In today's world, neural networks and artificial intelligence in banking are moving beyond the stage of experimental tools to become an integral part of the core operational framework of banks. However, as these systems grow in speed and complexity, the potential cost of errors also rises. When discussing neural networks and artificial intelligence, I would like to highlight one fundamental principle: technologies aren't inherently neutral. An algorithm is not an impartial arbiter; rather, it reflects the objectives of its creators and the assumptions embedded by its developers," he remarked.

He added that if artificial intelligence is used solely to cut costs and entirely replace human personnel, it will not lead to greater efficiency, but will instead foster the accumulation of systemic risks.

"When analyzing the risk profiles of banks today, we see that model risks are coming to the forefront. Inaccurate or improperly applied mathematical and artificial intelligence models can result in financial losses for banks, flawed management decisions, or damage to their reputation. This is precisely why, in 2027, model risks will become a key supervisory priority for the Central Bank, alongside credit and operational risks," the deputy governor noted.

Mammadyarov announced that fostering the development of the banking sector and addressing the new challenges of the modern era can be achieved through mutual cooperation, the exchange of experience, and joint initiatives.

"I'm confident that this forum will make a significant contribution to further deepening existing partnerships and advancing initiatives that serve our common interests," he also said.