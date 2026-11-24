MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STEMart Introduces a portfolio of Synthesis Column solutions for automated solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STEMart, a US-based provider of comprehensive services and technical solutions for all phases of medical device development, has announced the expansion of its product line with a comprehensive portfolio of Synthesis Column solutions for automated solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis. This expanded catalog can support DNA and RNA primer production, probe generation, microarray fabrication, and therapeutic nucleic acid research, and can deliver consistent coupling efficiency, precise flow control, and seamless instrument compatibility across academic, diagnostic, and biopharmaceutical laboratories.

Phosphoramidite chemistry was developed in the 1980s and has since been refined further through the use of solid-phase supports and automation, making it the preferred method for preparing DNA oligonucleotides. Oligonucleotide synthesis refers to the chemical synthesis of relatively short nucleic acid fragments with a defined chemical structure (sequence). This technology is extremely useful in current laboratory practice because it enables the rapid and cost-effective production of custom oligonucleotides with the desired sequence. Unlike biosynthesis, chemical synthesis proceeds in the 3′→5′ direction. Oligonucleotides are synthesized and purified in a single chromatographic column packed with a mixture of nucleoside-modified and unmodified, highly cross-linked, non-swelling polystyrene microspheres.

STEMart's newly launched Synthesis Columns includes a variety of products to meet different laboratory needs. These include the InsTide series of synthesis columns, SPE (solid-phase extraction) columns, flash columns, centrifugal columns and synthesis columns dedicated to the ABI 394 and ABI 3900 platforms.

For example, the SPE Column - GCB (CAT#: STEM-AL-2273-ZJF), is specifically designed by STEMart for the extraction and purification of coloured substances and flat-profile interferents, and is used for pretreatment prior to chromatographic analysis. This product is categorized as a solid-phase extraction column. The documentation lists seven model or part number configurations. The primary structure or adsorbent material listed is graphitized carbon black. The listed specifications, capacity or sizing information include: 100 mg, 1 mL, 200 mg, 3 mL, 500 mg, 6 mL, 1 g, 12 mL and 2 g. The documented performance or operating information is 75–120 μm, 1–14, 100 m2/g and bed weights of 100 mg, 200 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg and 2000 mg. Column volumes are 1 mL, 3 mL, 6 mL and 12 mL.

Additionally, STEMart's Flash Columns (CAT#: STEM-AL-2290-ZJF) are specifically designed for the rapid preparative separation and purification of complex chemical or natural product mixtures. The product type listed is Flash Chromatography Column. This source lists 16 model or part number configurations. The primary structure or adsorbent material listed is polypropylene. The size, capacity or specification information listed includes 4 g, 330 g, 60 μm, 12 g, 25 g, 40 g, 80 g and 120 g.

To explore the complete specifications, loading capacities, and catalog numbers for STEMart's Synthesis Column products, please visit category-synthesis-columns-2746.

About STEMart

STEMart is an industry-leading eCommerce platform incorporated with an extensive global footprint and a broad portfolio of more than 10,000 products. It aims to provide better lab materials, medical instruments and consumables, excellent technologies, and high-quality services to global customers in the fields of science, technology, and engineering, from the discovery stage upward to the manufacturing process. STEMart is dedicated to enhancing research and biotech production with simpler and safer protocols to access better health worldwide.

Staci Horme

STEMart

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STEMart Launches Comprehensive Synthesis Column Solutions for High-Efficiency Oligonucleotide Synthesis News Provided By STEMart November 24, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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