A notebook sketch connects people using AI agents, AI assistants, a Prompthen Article and businesses.

A ceramics studio owner with her own hand-glazed work.

Paulo Teixeira, lead SEO/GEO strategist at Ana SEO Agency and creator of Prompthen.

The editorial service pairs published articles about businesses and professionals with dated evidence of what AI answers say about them.

- Paulo Teixeira, lead SEO/GEO strategist at Ana SEO Agency

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ana SEO Agency is detailing what businesses, professionals and partner agencies receive from its Prompthen Article service, including the published work and a record of what AI answers say about the subject. A Prompthen Article is Ana SEO Agency's master article: a published piece that connects factual, useful information about a business or professional to the name behind the work. It gives people and AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google's AI search features a source they can draw on to describe a company, explain its work or identify a relevant provider.

Paulo Teixeira, lead SEO/GEO strategist at Ana SEO Agency, created Prompthen (prompthen), the Interface-for-AI project from which the article takes its name. The service addresses a gap between recognizing a name and being able to describe the work associated with it. A homeowner comparing countertop companies, for example, needs to know who fabricates the stone and who installs it, not only what the category covers. For a professional, a public role can be easier to recognize from the work attached to it than from a job title alone.

Ana SEO Agency describes the Prompthen Article as part of its work in generative engine optimization, or GEO, which focuses on how people, businesses and their work appear in answers generated by AI. The agency's published examples at anaseo document how articles it wrote supplied details for AI answers across many industries.

A Published Article and a Record of AI Answers

Ana SEO Agency's service listing, current as of Nov. 20, 2026, describes packages of one, two or three Prompthen Articles, with publication in editorial outlets that have real readership. The published piece gives a business or a professional a public account of a defined part of their work. Depending on the subject, that account can explain the range a supplier provides, the particulars of a service or the responsibilities a professional holds. The unit in each package is a published article about the subject, rather than a general description of the industry.

As part of the Prompthen Article service, Ana SEO Agency provides dated before-and-after AI answers about the brand, with excerpts and sources. The excerpts let a company see whether an answer names it and what the answer actually says. The source references show which material the answer credits. A reference to the company and a reference to a published article are distinct: the first puts the company in the answer, while the second identifies a publication the answer has drawn on. Both can be visible in the same excerpt.

"A company can be named in an answer without the answer saying much about its work," said Teixeira. "The record gives the company the wording and the sources together, so the reader can see the difference."

Ana SEO Agency built the service for a change in how people look for providers. A growing share of first impressions now forms inside a generated answer, where a few sentences stand in for the list of links a reader once compared. "For twenty years the question was whether a page ranked," said Teixeira. "Now the question is what the answer says about you when your name comes up. Content has never mattered as much as it does now."

In Teixeira's view, that answer depends on what has been published about the work behind the name, which is the material a Prompthen Article supplies for the business or professional it describes.

The published piece and the dated excerpts address different needs. The article gives a reader a place to look for a fuller account of the business or professional. The excerpts preserve how a particular answer described that subject on its recorded date. A communications lead can read the description as it appeared, including the name or role attached to it, instead of having to reconstruct the answer from a label such as a citation or mention.

The articles are written by Ana SEO Agency's senior team from the facts of the subject's own work, in English or Portuguese, and the same service is delivered under partner agencies' names to their clients, from agencies in several countries that already resell Ana SEO Agency's work under their own brands. That combination is what separates a Prompthen Article from a generic piece of content about an industry: the material can only come from the business or professional it describes, and the record shows what AI answers did with it.

The Difference Between a Category and a Named Source

A generic article about specialized equipment can explain what the equipment is used for. It cannot tell a reader which configurations a particular supplier actually provides unless it contains information about that supplier. Likewise, a general account of commercial roof claims can explain what an insurance estimate covers; a business owner who wants to know what a particular firm checks needs information about that firm's work. In Ana SEO Agency's description of the Prompthen Article, the value lies in that added information about the named business or individual.

"An article can explain what a whole industry does," said Teixeira, "but Ana SEO Agency's Prompthen Article gives readers facts they can attribute to one business by name."

The distinction applies to numbers and to facts that do not need a number. A print size stated in millimeters can tell a reader exactly what a printing service delivers. A description of who fabricates and installs the stone can give meaning to a broad category by showing where a company's role begins and ends. A note on how local building codes change a roof repair can explain what a specialist adds to a claim. A sentence can contain an accurate generalization about the industry and still leave all of those questions unanswered.

Two firms can use the same name for a service while taking responsibility for different parts of the work. One might advise on a project and hand its findings to the client; the other might be responsible for carrying out the work itself. Their descriptions could use the same industry language, yet the scope would differ in a way that matters to anyone trying to understand whom to contact. Ana SEO Agency's Prompthen Article gives the named organization room to describe the part it actually handles. The distinction concerns something the organization can substantiate from its own work.

Google Search Central makes a related distinction in its guide on optimizing for generative AI search, updated July 10, 2026. "Our AI systems take a look at a variety of sources, so it can be helpful to have a unique viewpoint that stands out." The guide illustrates the distinction in terms of experience: "For example, a first-hand review provides a unique perspective based on personal experience, whereas a summary of existing content simply restates information already available elsewhere."

The same guide describes the value of that material over time: "Creating content that people find unique, compelling, and useful will likely influence your website's presence in generative AI search in the long run more than any of the other suggestions in this guide." Ana SEO Agency's cases show that principle at work in answers from Google's AI search features and Perplexity.

Businesses, Professionals and Partner Agencies

Ana SEO Agency writes Prompthen Articles for businesses and individual professionals and provides the editorial service on a white-label basis to partner agencies. In a white-label arrangement, a partner provides the work to its own clients under the partner's name. The public subject of an article is the business or professional whose work it describes. For a partner agency, the ability to provide the editorial service under its own name is distinct from the identity discussed in the published piece.

A company may be known by name to its immediate market while its product range is harder to understand from a broad industry description. The public account has a practical function in that situation: it gives someone who recognizes the name a fuller description of what the business supplies. Someone who starts with the product category can also see how the company relates to it. These are different points of entry for the reader, even though both lead back to the same facts about the company.

For a professional, a name and current title can identify the right person without explaining what that person actually does. A specialist whose work combines technical knowledge with direct service to clients can be described in terms of both. For a reader encountering the person in an answer about only one of those subjects, the connection adds context: the affiliation tells the reader where the work takes place, and the subject of the work explains why the person appears in the answer.

For a partner agency, the article and the response evidence are also two different things to hand to a client. The published piece remains a public reference about the subject. The dated excerpts are a record the business or professional can read for itself. Ana SEO Agency lists the service separately from its site analysis work, which concerns a client's own pages. The Prompthen Article is the agency's editorial service for a published account of the subject's work and a record of the descriptions that appear in AI answers.

Documented Citations Across Industries

Ana SEO Agency's records of AI answers about its clients show the published articles at work in different industries. In an answer about commercial roof hail damage claims in Texas, Google's AI Mode used Ana SEO Agency's article about a commercial public adjuster as a source when it explained that, if local building codes require a full tear-off and replacement rather than a patch once a certain share of a roof is damaged, standard initial insurer scopes routinely miss it.

Asked whether a countertop fabricator in Virginia is a good countertop company, Google's AI Overview moved from a summary of reviews to an account of how the company works: it fabricates stone in-house and uses its own crews for templating and installation. That section of the answer cites the agency's quartzite countertop guide. When asked where to get free photo prints in the UK without an app, Perplexity had answered that it could not point to a standing nationwide option. It now opens its answer with a UK online photo printing service as the best current option without an app, citing Ana SEO Agency's article about the company's A4 prints.

The subjects illustrate three different kinds of information a publication can supply: specialist knowledge that changes the scope of a claim, the division of work inside a company and the practical terms a person checks before choosing a service. In all three cases the AI answer did more than name the subject. It used a detail about the subject and pointed to the agency's published article. For the reader of such an answer, the citation is a route to the account behind the description.

A single article can also serve more than one answer. In the printing service's case, Perplexity gives the same article as its first source for the size of an A4 print, 210 by 297 millimeters, and Google's AI Overview now recommends the service when someone asks where to get A4 photo prints online in the UK. A brief description may be enough to identify a relevant provider but too short to explain what it does in context; the cited article gives the reader access to that context.

The Prompthen Name and the Agency Behind the Article

Paulo Teixeira, lead SEO/GEO strategist at Ana SEO Agency, created Prompthen, his Interface-for-AI work on software and content that AI agents can operate or read. The term Interface-for-AI describes a distinction between software an AI agent can operate and content it can read as a source. The Prompthen Article takes its name from that work and refers specifically to Ana SEO Agency's published editorial service.

In the broader Prompthen project, the AI agent may be an operator of software. For an article, the relevant role is that of a reader: the object is a published account of the work of a named business or professional. A person can read the same account directly. The name therefore connects Teixeira's work on AI as a user of information and software with the narrower editorial service available from the agency.

The Ana SEO Agency profile on Fiverr identifies the provider behind the Prompthen Article. As of Nov. 20, 2026, Ana SEO Agency reported a rating of 4.9 from 7,744 Fiverr reviews. The agency holds Fiverr's Vetted Pro and Top Rated designations. The agency says it has completed more than 25,000 projects across more than 124 countries, including work for direct clients and agencies.

About Ana SEO Agency

Ana SEO Agency is a search engine optimization (SEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) agency founded in 2002, serving clients in more than 124 countries. Its team of 10 specialists works in English and Portuguese with businesses, professionals and partner agencies, including on a white-label basis. Paulo Teixeira is the agency's lead SEO/GEO strategist and the creator of Prompthen. Ana SEO Agency provides the Prompthen Article and other search services. Its website is .

Ana SEO Agency

Ana SEO Agency

+55 41 99857-4256

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ana SEO Agency Defines the Prompthen Article for AI Search News Provided By pr-experts November 24, 2026, 06:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.