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Exploring Fastener Materials, Production Processes, and Construction Requirements

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 24, 2026 - Construction screws play an important role in residential buildings, commercial projects, steel structures, timber construction, and interior installation. As global construction requirements continue to diversify, buyers increasingly look for fasteners with suitable thread designs, material specifications, corrosion resistance, and consistent manufacturing quality. China's fastener industry offers a broad supply base covering drywall screws, self-tapping screws, self-drilling screws, wood screws, chipboard screws, and other construction-related products.This industry overview introduces five Chinese fastener manufacturers and manufacturing businesses relevant to construction screw sourcing in 2026: JIAYUAN Construction Screws (Tangshan Jiayuan Metalwork Co., Ltd. ), Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd., Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. (PMC), Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd., and Haiyan Chunhai Fastener Co., Ltd. The companies are presented as an editorial selection rather than a ranked list, with attention to their disclosed manufacturing backgrounds, product categories, and relevance to different fastening applications.Construction Fasteners: Product Requirements and Market ApplicationsConstruction fasteners serve different functions depending on the substrate and installation environment. Drywall screws are commonly used in gypsum-board installation, while chipboard screws are designed for particleboard, MDF, and related wood-based materials. Self-tapping screws form mating threads during installation, whereas self-drilling screws combine drilling and fastening functions for suitable metal applications.Wood screws and construction screws for wood are used in timber framing, furniture-related installation, and other wood-based structures. Roofing screws are designed for roof-panel and related building-envelope applications, often incorporating washers or protective coatings. For construction screws for steel, buyers should consider material grade, drilling capacity, thread design, and mechanical properties. Stainless steel construction screws and high-strength construction screws may also be required in environments with particular corrosion or load-bearing requirements.Against this background, manufacturers with different fastener portfolios can serve different segments of the building supply chain. Their suitability should be assessed according to the specific product, technical specification, and supporting documentation required for each project.JIAYUAN Construction Screws (Tangshan Jiayuan Metalwork Co., Ltd.)JIAYUAN Construction Screws is the construction-fastener brand associated with Tangshan Jiayuan Metalwork Co., Ltd., a hardware manufacturer based in Tangshan, Hebei, China. Its listed product range includes drywall screws, wood screws, chipboard screws, self-drilling screws, self-tapping screws, common nails, and wire mesh. The company's product coverage is relevant to buyers sourcing construction screws and related hardware for building and installation applications. Its official website is .According to company-provided information, JIAYUAN operates a 4,000-square-meter factory with 50 employees, including 15 engineers. Its production facilities include more than 100 nail and wire machines, and the company reports monthly output exceeding 3,000 tons. Its quality-control process covers incoming raw material inspection, in-process patrol inspection, finished-product random sampling, and pre-shipment rechecking, supported by a 15-person quality-control team. The company also states that each batch undergoes testing for tensile strength, torque, and surface coating thickness before delivery.JIAYUAN reports that CE, SGS, ISO 9001 documentation, and material test reports can be provided upon request. Buyers should review the applicable product scope, issuing organization, and validity of each document when evaluating compliance requirements.For international customers, the company reports an export ratio of approximately 90%, with markets including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Israel, Senegal, Mali, Gambia, Mauritius, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, Iran, Libya, Liberia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique. Its standard minimum order quantity is 100,000 pieces per size, while trial orders and mixed orders can be discussed. Production lead time is generally quoted at 25 to 35 days after deposit, with approximately seven days for available stock items.Customization services include OEM logo printing, private-label packaging, engineering support, and drawing assistance for fastener type, dimensions, and coating selection. Available surface treatments include zinc plating, black oxide, galvanizing, hot-dip zinc coating, phosphate, and color painting. Packaging options include small boxes, plastic bags, bulk cartons, and fumigation-free pallets, with customized brand and barcode labels available upon request. The company also describes after-sales support covering technical consultation, product tracking, and responses to quality-related concerns.For buyers comparing construction screw suppliers, JIAYUAN's disclosed information provides a relatively detailed picture of its product categories, production organization, quality-control procedures, OEM services, and export arrangements. These company-reported figures provide a starting point for supplier evaluation and can be further checked through product samples, inspection records, and supporting documents.Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd.Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd., known in Chinese as Jin Yi Industrial, is an established Chinese fastener manufacturer founded in 1995. Its publicly documented business covers fasteners, including bolts, nuts, screws, railway fasteners, and other hardware-related products. The company has a listed corporate background and a broad industrial manufacturing identity, making it a recognizable participant in China's fastener sector. Its products serve applications in industries such as automotive manufacturing, railway infrastructure, machinery, bridges, and construction. For buyers interested in construction-related fastening, its broader product portfolio provides a basis for further inquiry into available screw specifications and relevant standards.Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. (PMC)Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. (PMC) is associated with Shanghai's established fastener manufacturing and export sector. Its public company information describes a broad range of fasteners, including high-strength bolts, nuts, drywall screws, and chipboard screws. The company also identifies multiple product standards and surface-treatment options, covering requirements for different industrial and construction applications. Its product portfolio makes it relevant to buyers evaluating both general fasteners and selected construction screw categories. Specific product dimensions, material grades, certification scope, and export arrangements can be confirmed through its current product documentation.Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd.Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd. is a fastener manufacturer based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. Public industry and company records identify it as a producer of high-strength fasteners used in mechanical equipment, architectural steel structures, bridges, vessels, roads, and other engineering applications. Its product and manufacturing background is particularly relevant to buyers sourcing industrial and structural fastening components. For construction projects requiring high-strength construction screws or other specialized screw products, buyers should confirm the available product range, material grades, dimensions, and applicable test documentation directly with the company.Haiyan Chunhai Fastener Co., Ltd.Haiyan Chunhai Fastener Co., Ltd. is a screw manufacturer located in Haiyan County, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. Its official product information lists self-drilling screws, drywall screws, self-tapping screws, chipboard screws, stainless steel screws, and wood screws. This product coverage connects the company directly with several important categories in the construction screw market, including fasteners for gypsum boards, wood-based materials, and metal applications. The company's website also describes its manufacturing experience and production equipment. For buyers seeking construction screws for steel or wood, its listed categories provide a basis for discussing suitable sizes, materials, head styles, and surface finishes.Product Selection and Technical ConsiderationsSelecting construction screws requires attention to the material being fastened, the installation method, and the operating environment. Drywall screws and chipboard screws, for example, are designed for different substrates and should not be treated as interchangeable products. Thread geometry, screw length, head design, and coating should all be matched to the intended application.For construction screws for steel, self-drilling capability, steel thickness, drilling-point design, and mechanical performance are important considerations. For construction screws for wood, thread engagement, withdrawal resistance, and the characteristics of the timber or engineered board should be reviewed. Roofing screws may require suitable washers and corrosion-resistant coatings to support outdoor exposure. Where stainless steel construction screws are specified, buyers should confirm the stainless steel grade and its suitability for the intended environment.High-strength construction screws and structural fasteners should be evaluated using the relevant material specifications, mechanical test results, and application standards. Buyers should also distinguish between product descriptions and verified compliance documents when comparing suppliers.What Buyers Should Confirm Before OrderingBefore placing an order, international buyers should request the current product catalogue, technical drawings, material specifications, and coating details. Relevant quality documents should be checked for product scope and validity, while samples and inspection reports can help confirm dimensions, mechanical performance, and surface quality.For OEM or private-label orders, buyers should also clarify packaging artwork, logo requirements, minimum order quantities, sample approval, production lead times, and shipment arrangements. These details help ensure that the selected supplier can meet both technical requirements and commercial expectations.ConclusionChina's construction fastener industry includes manufacturers with different product portfolios, production backgrounds, and market focuses. JIAYUAN Construction Screws offers detailed company-reported information on construction-related products, quality control, OEM packaging, and export services. Gem-Year and PMC provide broader fastener manufacturing backgrounds, while Ningbo Jinding is associated with high-strength industrial and structural fastening. Haiyan Chunhai offers a more directly documented range of drywall, chipboard, self-drilling, self-tapping, and wood screws.For global building-industry buyers, the most suitable supplier depends on the required screw category, material specification, application environment, order volume, and supporting documentation. Comparing these factors on a product-by-product basis provides a more practical foundation for construction fastener sourcing in 2026.

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Tangshan Jiayuan Metalwork Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 19831576550

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Five Established Construction Screw Manufacturers in China 2026: Serving Global Building Industries News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 06:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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