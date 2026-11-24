MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Audfly Launches SonicShield, an Ultrasonic Anti-Recording Solution for Confidential Conversations

Audfly Launches SonicShield, an Ultrasonic Anti-Recording Device for Confidential Conversations

Audfly Technology has introduced SonicShield, an audio recording jammer solution designed to interfere with nearby recording microphones and reduce the intelligibility of captured speech, while allowing people to communicate naturally.

New active acoustic technology helps protect sensitive business discussions from unauthorized audio recording without disrupting face-to-face communication.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As smartphones, wearable recording devices, and AI-powered transcription tools become increasingly accessible, protecting confidential conversations is emerging as a critical challenge for businesses and organizations worldwide.To address this growing concern, Audfly Technology has introduced SonicShield, an active acoustic privacy protection solution designed to interfere with nearby recording microphones and reduce the intelligibility of captured speech, while allowing people to communicate naturally.Traditionally, information security has focused on protecting digital assets such as networks, documents, and databases. Yet sensitive business information is frequently exchanged verbally during executive meetings, commercial negotiations, and confidential discussions, often before it enters any digital system.With AI-powered tools making recorded conversations easier to transcribe, search, and share, organizations face new challenges in protecting spoken information. SonicShield introduces an additional layer of acoustic protection at the point where confidential conversations take place.Active Ultrasonic Protection Without Disrupting ConversationsPowered by advanced ultrasonic interference technology, SonicShield emits specially modulated ultrasonic waves that disrupt microphones in nearby recording devices,making captured speech difficult to understand while allowing people to communicate naturally.Unlike solutions that attempt to detect, connect to, or control individual recording devices, SonicShield operates directly within the acoustic environment. It does notrequire software permissions, network access, or access to smartphones and other recording equipment.The system is designed to help protect confidential discussions without requiring participants to surrender their devices or significantly change their normal meeting procedures.In practical demonstrations, speech recorded without SonicShield remains clear, while recordings captured with SonicShield activated become significantly more difficult to understand under tested conditions.Organizations can experience this difference through real-world recording comparisons available on the SonicShield product website.Extending Acoustic Innovation into Conversation Security“As AI-powered recording and transcription technologies become more accessible, protecting confidential conversations is becoming an increasingly important part of information security,” said Kelvin Kuang, CTO at Audfly Technology.“We believe privacy protection should extend beyond digital data to the conversations themselves. With SonicShield, we are bringing our acoustic expertise into a new area of security, helping organizations better protect sensitive discussions without disrupting natural communication.”Building on its expertise in acoustic technologies, Audfly has developed SonicShield to address the growing need for practical, non-intrusive protection of sensitive verbal communications.Flexible Solutions for Confidential Business EnvironmentsSonicShield is designed for organizations that regularly handle sensitive spoken information. Its applications include:Executive Meetings and BoardroomsHelping protect discussions involving corporate strategies, financial information, management decisions, and other confidential business matters.Business Negotiations and Confidential ConsultationsProviding an additional layer of acoustic privacy during commercial negotiations, M&A discussions, legal consultations, and sensitive client meetings.Sensitive R&D and Government DiscussionsSupporting the protection of conversations involving proprietary technologies, intellectual property, restricted information, and confidential projects.SonicShield is available in different product configurations to accommodate various meeting environments and deployment requirements, including compact tabletop designs and other application-specific solutions.Recognizing that every environment presents different acoustic conditions and security requirements, Audfly provides application-based recommendations considering room dimensions, seating arrangements, recording-device positions, and intended protection areas.A New Layer of Protection for Spoken InformationAs recording technologies continue to evolve, protecting sensitive conversations is becoming an increasingly important consideration alongside traditional information security measures.With SonicShield, Audfly is extending its acoustic technology expertise into the field of conversation privacy, offering organizations a practical approach to reducing the risk of unauthorized audio capture.SonicShield is available for product demonstrations, business inquiries, and project-based deployment discussions.To learn more about SonicShield, listen to real-world recording comparisons, or request a product demonstration, visit:About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology established in 2015, specializes in acoustic innovation and directional audio technologies. The company develops and manufactures advanced acoustic products and solutions for commercial and industrial applications, serving customers across international markets.Through continued research and development in directional sound, sound source localization, sound imaging, and active noise control, Audfly is expanding the applications of acoustic technology across intelligent devices, commercial environments, and acoustic privacy protection.For more information, visit .Media ContactBrenda ChenAudfly Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.Mobile / WhatsApp / WeChat: +86 137 6102 7061Website:

Brenda Chen

Audfly Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

+86 137 6102 7061

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Audfly Launches SonicShield, an Ultrasonic Anti-Recording Solution for Confidential Conversations News Provided By Audfly Technology November 24, 2026, 06:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology



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