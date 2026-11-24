From left to right: Moshe Rosenthal (director and screenwriter), Assi Cohen (actor), Moshe Edery (producer). Photo credit: The Israeli Academy of Film and Television and Rafi Delouya

Moshe Rosenthal (left) and Yair Mazor (right), who portrays Young Boaz. Photo credit: The Israeli Academy of Film and Television and Shlomi Yosef

The production will be Israel's official selection to be considered for Best International Feature at the 2027 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a historic opening at the Jerusalem Film Festival and an award-winning evening at the prestigious Ophir Awards, the Jewish National Fund-USA -supported film“Tell Me Everything” was announced as Israel's selection for Best International Feature at the 2027 Academy Awards. The project comes out of the organization's Film and TV Fund, which brings authentic Israeli stories and perspectives to international audiences by investing in emerging filmmakers, storytellers, creative professionals, and creative industries, especially in Israel's North and South.Jewish National Fund-USA is committed to the country's frontier regions, leveraging music, art, theatre, dance, and more to help the Negev and Galilee grow through increased cultural enrichment. These initiatives pave the way for an enhanced quality of life, strengthened economies, and a pipeline of authentic Israeli stories from talented artists.The film swept the Ophir Awards on September 9, 2026, winning 10 out of a record-breaking 16 nominations. Awards included Best Cinematography (Ziv Berkovich), Best Screenplay (Moshe Rosenthal), Best Director (Moshe Rosenthal), and Best Picture.“Tell Me Everything” follows 12-year-old Boaz in 1980s Tel Aviv during the height of the AIDS epidemic. After discovering a complicated truth about his father, he struggles to mend their fractured relationship and restore their lost connection. A coming-of-age story, the film explores how one family confronts difficult truths.“'Tell Me Everything' is exactly the kind of film that demonstrates the power of authentic storytelling,” said Sharon Lieblein, Director, Entertainment at Jewish National Fund-USA.“It tells a deeply personal and universal human story while bringing an underrepresented Israeli perspective to audiences around the world. For us, it is proof that authentic Israeli stories can resonate globally, open doors for diverse voices, and help build a stronger future for Israeli storytelling.”Recent projects from the Film and TV Fund include the limited series“Red Alert,” which premiered in the United States on Paramount+ and dramatizes the real stories of October 7 survivors, and the documentary film“October 8,” which explores the rise in antisemitism on college campuses. Jewish National Fund-USA's support also helps ensure these productions strengthen the communities where they are filmed. For example,“Red Alert” resulted in direct spending across Israel's South, supporting local hotels and guesthouses, production crews, background talent, transportation providers, security personnel, local businesses, and other workers throughout the region.“At Jewish National Fund-USA, we believe storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen connection to the people of Israel,” added Lieblein.“If 'Tell Me Everything' helps broaden people's understanding of Israel and creates opportunities for more diverse Israeli stories and voices to be heard, that would be a meaningful legacy.”“Tell Me Everything” is produced by Alona Refua, Maya Fischer, Roi Kurland and Gal Greenspan at Green Productions (“A Letter to David”); Ben Giladi at Liminal Content (“Karaoke”); and Moshe Edery and Leon Edery at United King Films (“Footnote”). Émilie Georges and Naima Abed of Paradise City, whose credits include“Call Me by Your Name,”“Drift” and“Atropia,” are co-producers. Executive producers are Jonathan Margolis, Isaac Zablocki, Limor Gott Ronen, Fred Toczek, Sharon Chazin Lieblein, and Jewish National Fund-USA.Learn more about Jewish National Fund-USA's Film and TV Fund here, or contact Sharon Lieblein, Director, Entertainment at....###About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country's future. Our work is focused on making Israel's North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.

Rona Moriah

Jewish National Fund-USA

+1 212-879-9300

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'Tell Me Everything' Set for Awards Season and Oscar Contention with Support from Jewish National Fund-USA News Provided By Jewish National Fund-USA November 24, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion, World & Regional



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