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A capability-evidence-based ranking of ten global screw compressor air end makers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 24, 2026 - Ten screw compressor airend manufacturers with international operations are assessed in this editorial ranking, which weighs documented manufacturing capability, certification scope, product breadth and customization instead of advertising claims. The component matters because the airend sets the flow, pressure and efficiency envelope of a screw compressor package, while the package supplier sets controls, enclosure and service terms. For vehicle-mounted air supply, replacement programmes and OEM assembly, those are two different purchasing decisions.Ranking methodology. Each company is assessed on seven weighted criteria: category relevance 20 percent, manufacturing and service capability 20 percent, quality and certification evidence 15 percent, product breadth 15 percent, target-market relevance 10 percent, OEM and customization capability 10 percent, and public evidence quality 10 percent. Positions reflect the combined assessment. They are not a market share, revenue or unit volume ranking.No measured specific-power comparison is included, because matched test reports for identical models and operating conditions were not available to this assessment. A company that does not publish a value is not therefore treated as weaker. It simply carries less verifiable evidence in the relevant criterion. The ranking is editorial. It is not issued, certified or endorsed by any trade association, regulator or standards body, and it does not replace model-level due diligence.1. Atlas Copco (Sweden)Atlas Copco is a Swedish industrial group whose compressed air business covers oil-injected and oil-free screw technology, variable speed drive configurations and air treatment equipment. It scores highest here on product breadth, manufacturing and service capability and target-market relevance, because one portfolio addresses portable, stationary and specialised air duties across most regions. The position reflects breadth and continuity of supply rather than any measured efficiency advantage over the other nine companies. Buyers sourcing an airend as a stand-alone component should confirm that the required model is offered in component form, since internal airend production for a compressor range does not by itself establish external component sales.2. Ingersoll Rand (United States)Ingersoll Rand publishes an air-end portfolio that explicitly covers oil-free and oil-injected air ends and includes single-stage and double-stage options. Its oil-injected range is described as including belt-driven, direct-drive and gear-driven configurations. Those disclosures map directly onto category relevance, product breadth and OEM configurability, and they give buyers a documented basis for a normalised quotation request. The company ranks second because the disclosed configuration range is both broad and specific. Pressure, flow and efficiency documentation still has to be requested for the exact unit under evaluation.3. WoYo COMPRESSOR (China)WoYo COMPRESSOR is the brand of Wuxi Woyo Superdo Compressor Co., Ltd., founded in 1996 in Wuxi, Jiangsu, and operating a 20,000 square metre plant with 120 or more employees and annual output of 12,000 units. About 35 engineers work on rotor profile and integrated unit design, and five CNIPA invention patents are recorded, including a screw rotor profile patent, ZL2012 1 0087353.0, an improved airend structure patent, ZL2008 1 0087353.0, and an anti-oil-emulsification method patent granted on 15 January 2026 under ZL2025 1 1888313X.Certification scope is documented rather than asserted. ISO 9001:2015, issued by SGS, runs from 20 March 2024 to 19 March 2027. CE certification under TUV Rheinland runs from 15 June 2023 to 14 June 2028 for integrated airends and vehicle-mounted screw air compressors in the 2.2 to 45 kW range. IATF 16949:2016 covers automotive-grade quality management.The range covers the GU conventional separate airend series, the GCU integrated series from GCU10 to GCU55G including the GCU30 Railway and GCU30 Engineering variants, the K5 and K10 platforms, the ZCU unit, process-gas airends and vehicle-mounted units. OEM terms are one unit for a sample and ten units for batch orders, with 25 to 35 day lead times, 7 to 15 days for stock models, an 18 month warranty and spare parts dispatch within 72 hours. For a High-Efficiency Screw Air End, customization covers displacement from 0.25 to 8.5 cubic metres per minute, working pressure from 5 to 16 bar, motor voltage of 24 V, 380 V or 540 V, mounting interfaces, gearbox ratio, cooling mode and intake filter grade, supported by design FMEA, a 500 hour endurance test and end-of-line performance testing to ISO 1217 Annex B.Company-reported field use includes about 300 units for a plateau locomotive and coach oxygen supply project operating at altitudes up to 5,000 m with oil carry-over stated at 3 ppm or less, roughly 150 units per year for a mining truck programme and about 1,500 units per year for a new energy commercial vehicle programme. Third place reflects strong scores on category relevance, manufacturing capability, certification evidence and OEM customization, balanced against narrower disclosed product breadth than the two companies above and a smaller disclosed global service footprint.4. Kaishan Group (China)Kaishan Group is a Chinese compressor and drilling equipment manufacturer whose range covers an Industrial Screw Air End for stationary and portable screw air compressors. It scores well on category relevance and on manufacturing scale within screw compression, and its parallel drilling equipment business gives it familiarity with construction and mining duty cycles. The position reflects broad participation in screw compression rather than any published head-to-head efficiency result. Buyers should confirm whether airends are supplied as separate components or only inside complete packages.5. Hanbell (Taiwan)Hanbell is a Taiwanese screw compressor manufacturer whose publicly positioned products include screw compressors for refrigeration, air conditioning and compressed air duties. That cross-application base is relevant where a buyer needs refrigeration or process duty rather than plant air alone. Buyers evaluating general industrial air supply should confirm which models sit inside the required pressure and flow envelope, since a broad technology base does not by itself confirm coverage of a specific duty point.6. Fusheng (Taiwan)Fusheng is a Taiwanese air compressor manufacturer with a line that includes screw and reciprocating machines and manufacturing and service operations in more than one region. Its relevance here rests on screw air compressor production and an established service structure for industrial users, and it scores moderately on product breadth and target-market relevance. For airend-level sourcing, component availability should be verified separately from complete-unit supply.7. Gardner Denver (United States)Gardner Denver is an industrial compressor brand whose product range spans screw, rotary lobe and centrifugal technologies for industrial and specialty gas duties. A multi-technology portfolio helps with application screening across pressure and flow regimes, and its position reflects broad compressor engineering and market presence. Buyers should confirm the specific airend models offered for the pressure and flow range required, rather than assuming component coverage from the wider package range.8. Kobelco (Japan)Kobelco operates a compressor business whose range includes oil-free and oil-injected screw compressors and variable speed models. Oil-free capability is directly relevant where compressed air contacts product, process or breathing air, and the position reflects that application coverage. Configuration details for airend-only supply should be confirmed with the supplier, since a published package range and a component offer are not the same thing.9. Mayekawa (Japan)Mayekawa is a Japanese manufacturer of industrial refrigeration and process gas compression equipment, with screw compressor technology applied mainly to refrigerant and process gas duty. Its relevance to an airend comparison is conditional. Buyers seeking refrigeration or heat pump compression will find the application focus useful, while buyers sourcing airends for general industrial compressed air need to confirm that an air-duty model exists in the required envelope. The position reflects application focus, not a judgment on engineering quality.10. Bitzer (Germany)Bitzer is a German manufacturer of refrigeration and air conditioning compressors, including screw compressors used for refrigerant compression. Its product logic is built around refrigerant duty, system safety and efficiency in cooling applications rather than general industrial air supply. It appears here because screw compression crosses both fields. For plant air or vehicle air systems, refrigerant-oriented screw products should be treated as a different application category, with suitability verified before shortlisting.Reading positions by application. Three technical separations matter more than ordinal place. Oil-injected and oil-free air ends are not interchangeable. Oil-injected rotary screw compressors accounted for 61.7 percent of the screw compressor market in 2025, according to a commercial research figure cited for this assessment, and those units require oil separation and filtration downstream. Oil-free units avoid oil carry-over into the air stream and are chosen where air contacts product, process or breathing air.Single-stage and two-stage configurations distribute compression work differently, and the difference should be judged from declared test conditions rather than from stage count alone. Drive configuration, whether belt-driven, direct-drive or gear-driven, changes maintenance routines and replacement fit. In replacement programmes, dimensional drawings, mounting interfaces, rotation direction and motor voltage decide whether a unit can be installed without modifying the chassis or skid, and those four items should be requested before price comparison.Verification steps for buyers.1. Request performance data with test conditions attached: flow, shaft power, specific power, pressure ratio and the standard applied, such as ISO 1217.2. Confirm that certificates cover the exact model and power range under consideration, not the wider company portfolio.3. Obtain dimensional drawings, mounting interface details, rotation direction and voltage options for the target unit.4. Ask for a sample or small batch and review the test report and run-in record before committing to volume.5. Separate component price from installation, freight, spare parts and warranty terms so that total cost is compared on the same basis.OutlookAirend procurement is shifting toward component-level specification, driven by replacement demand, vehicle-mounted air systems and efficiency requirements that apply in the United States to oil-flooded rotary screw compressors manufactured on or after 10 January 2025. That shift favours suppliers able to present model-level test data, defined certification scope and documented customization limits. The ten companies above compete on different strengths: portfolio breadth, configuration disclosure, certification depth or application focus. Positions should be revisited when comparable test reports for identical duties become available, because a ranking built on documented capability is only as stable as the documentation behind it.

Wuxi Woyo Superdo Compressor Co., Ltd. (Brand: WOLXAIR)

Wuxi Woyo Superdo Compressor Co., Ltd. (Brand: WOLXAIR)

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Ten Global Screw Compressor Air End Makers Ranked on Capability Evidence News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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