With Clarity's charm jewelry collection

With Clarity, the New York-based fine jewelry brand, introduces its new Charms Collection, featuring interchangeable charms and jewelry bases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Clarity, the New York-based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand, introduces its new Charms Collection, featuring interchangeable charms and jewelry bases that allow customers to express their individuality through fine jewelry. Spanning necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, the collection invites wearers to create their own combinations by pairing distinctive charm designs with compatible jewelry bases.

Moving beyond traditional charm jewelry, the collection offers a versatile approach to fine jewelry, where individual pieces can be mixed, matched, and styled to reflect personal preferences, meaningful connections, and evolving tastes.

The Appeal of Charm Jewelery

Charm jewelry has long been a way to give personal meaning to what we wear. From symbols associated with important milestones to motifs that reflect individual interests and memories, each charm can represent something different to its wearer. The appeal also lies in the ability to build a collection over time, with each new addition offering an opportunity to incorporate personal stories into everyday accessories.

With Clarity takes a more contemporary approach to charm jewelry, allowing customers to mix and match designs across compatible diamond necklace, earring, and bracelet bases to create unique combinations. The flexibility to change charms allows the same jewelry base to take on different looks, whether styled simply for everyday wear or paired with more expressive designs for special occasions.

The With Clarity Design Story

The collection is built around a simple concept: choose a jewelry base and customize it with charms that suit your style. Customers can begin with a necklace, pair of earrings, or bracelet in their preferred metal, then select from the collection's range of diamond and motif designs.

Each necklace and bracelet charms feature a lobster clasp designed to attach securely to the links of necklaces and bracelets. Earring charms simply slide onto each hoop. This interchangeable construction makes it easy to move charms between compatible pieces, offering multiple styling possibilities across the collection.

Necklace Bases: Siena Link Necklace and Classic Link Necklace.

For necklaces, customers can choose between the Siena Link Necklace and Classic Link Necklace. The Siena Link has a delicate 2.1 mm profile, with elongated links and a polished finish. Classic Link offers a slightly bolder alternative with its 2.6 mm chain, retaining the same elongated-link design and polished finish.

Earring Bases: Pave Hoops, Dome Pave, and Classic Hoops

Customers can choose from Classic Hoops, Dome Pavé Hoops, and Pavé Hoops. Classic Hoops feature a polished, round silhouette with timeless appeal. Dome Pavé Hoops have a dimensional, domed design with rows of pavé-set diamonds for added brilliance. Pavé Hoops feature a single row of round brilliant diamonds, offering a hint of understated sparkle.

Bracelet Bases: Classic Link Bracelet and Siena Link Bracelet

The bracelet collection includes Siena Link and Classic Link styles, allowing customers to coordinate their bracelets with the necklace designs. Both feature elongated paperclip-style links and polished gold finishes, with the Classic Link offering a slightly wider, more substantial appearance than the Siena Link bracelet.

A Closer Look at Charm Designs

The charm designs bring together familiar motifs, geometric forms, and diamond-focused details, offering a range of styles to suit different tastes. Varied diamond cuts, settings, and gold detailing give each design its own character. Necklace and bracelet charms are interchangeable between compatible bases, while earring charms are designed specifically to attach securely to the hoops. Customers can choose matching earring charms or pair two different designs for a personalized look.

Geometric Designs

Defined by structured silhouettes and clean lines, the geometric designs explore different interpretations of shape and symmetry. Deco features an east-west emerald-cut diamond in a Georgian-inspired setting, while Frame surrounds an emerald-cut diamond with decorative metal detailing. Muse showcases an east-west marquise-cut diamond in a sleek double-bezel setting, while Orbit features an east-west oval diamond with similar bezel detailing. Relic pairs an oval diamond with vintage-inspired detailing, and Shift combines two graduated baguette-cut diamonds in a linear drop design.

Nature-Inspired Designs

Drawing inspiration from familiar forms in nature, these charms translate organic motifs into sculptural fine jewelry designs. Bee and Butterfly feature detailed gold designs accented with diamonds, while Sardine introduces a whimsical fish motif. Shell draws inspiration from the natural curves of a seashell, combining textured gold detailing with a pear-shaped diamond accent.

Fashion, Celestial, and Symbolic Designs

The collection also explores expressive motifs and diamond arrangements through trendy designs. Amour adds a romantic touch with a heart-shaped diamond, while Sol features a round diamond framed by a sleek double-bezel setting. Lune combines a half-moon diamond with a dangling round diamond, creating a two-stone drop design. Half Moon features a single half-moon diamond framed by metal detailing, emphasizing its curved shape. Reverie pairs a round diamond with a dangling pear-shaped diamond for another layered look.

Together with symbolic motifs such as Horseshoe, Cross, and Love, these charms offer different ways to incorporate personal references and expressive details into everyday jewelry.

Craftsmanship, Materials, and Pricing

Customers can further personalize their jewelry by selecting from 14-karat white or yellow gold bases for necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Each charm features high quality certified lab-grown diamonds with color grades in the F/G range and an average clarity of SI+.

Individual charm prices generally range from approximately $280 to $765, depending on the design. Jewelry bases are priced separately, with earring bases starting at approximately $369, necklace bases at $808, and bracelet bases at $332, based on currently listed prices. Customers can select their preferred base and add compatible charms to create their own combination that suits their personal style and budget.

Jewelry That Reflects Individual Style

With its new Charms Collection, With Clarity brings together fine jewelry craftsmanship and the flexibility of interchangeable design. By offering a choice of jewelry bases, motifs, and diamond details, the collection allows customers to create combinations that reflect their individual preferences. The ability to change and restyle charms also gives familiar jewelry pieces room to evolve with the wearer.

Explore the new Charms Collection by With Clarity at

About With Clarity

With Clarity is a New York–born and based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds designed to feel personal, timeless, and elevated. Through a digital-first experience and expert guidance, customers can easily explore, customize, and visualize pieces with confidence and clarity. Based in NYC with a SoHo showroom, we combine responsibly created diamonds and thoughtful design to simplify the buying process. Founded to modernize an often overwhelming industry, With Clarity offers transparent pricing, clear sourcing, and personalized support to create jewelry that reflects your style, story, and most meaningful moments.

Anubh Shah

With Clarity

+1 844-234-6463

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With Clarity Introduces New Charms Collection, Bringing a Personalised Approach to Fine Jewellery News Provided By With Clarity November 24, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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