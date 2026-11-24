What If We Were All Curious! hardcover edition

What If We Were All Curious! hardcover edition glow-in-the-dark comparison

Author C.M. Harris visits local elementary school to read to students and teach the importance of kindness

BookLife Editor's Pick picture book by C.M. Harris arrives in paperback on Jan. 5, 2027, with a glow-in-the-dark hardcover special edition in April 2027.

- BookLife Reviews, Publishers Weekly

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Purple Diamond Press Announces Special Edition of BookLife Editor's Pick What If We Were All Curious!

The STEAM picture book by C.M. Harris arrives in paperback January 5, 2027, with a glow-in-the-dark hardcover special edition in April 2027, as the growing publisher prepares an expanded 2027 list with new authors.

Purple Diamond Press has announced a special glow-in-the-dark hardcover edition of What If We Were All Curious!, the seventh book in the What If We Were All series by C.M. Harris, illustrated by Vitor Lopes. The announcement follows the book's designation as an Editor's Pick by BookLife Reviews, with the review scheduled to appear in the December 14, 2026 print issue of Publishers Weekly.

BookLife wrote, "Education is an active pursuit, sparking each child's ingrained desire to learn" and "The joyous children in Vitor Lopes's two-page tableaux are actively engaging with the physical world-and there are no screens in sight." BookLife graded the book“A” for cover and illustrations and described it as a picture book that encourages inquisitiveness and STEAM learning.

What If We Were All Curious! encourages imagination, curiosity, scientific thinking, problem-solving, and discovery for readers ages 3 to 10. It includes a bonus Curiosity Challenge inside the book, inviting children to wonder, predict, test, and discover. The book has also received a five-star review from Readers' Favorite, which stated, "I believe this book belongs in homes, classrooms, and libraries," and an endorsement from Raven Baxter, Ph.D., molecular biologist and science communicator, who stated, "Kids are already scientists! This book cheers them on, question after question."

The paperback edition will be published January 5, 2027 (ISBN 9781735537238, $13.99). The special glow-in-the-dark hardcover edition, which includes stickers, is scheduled for late April 2027 (ISBN 9781639189403, $24.99), with website preorder buyers receiving them first.

The book is also the featured title of the 1,000 Classrooms Initiative, a giving campaign built on a simple and powerful idea: for less than $500, a sponsor can put a book into the hands of every child in an entire classroom. A $375 sponsorship provides 25 copies of What If We Were All Curious!, one hardcover glow-in-the-dark book for each child in a classroom, turning one act of giving into 25 moments of discovery, questioning, and hands-on learning. Businesses, organizations, and individuals can sponsor one classroom or many, and the initiative aims to reach 1,000 classrooms and 25,000 children, building a generation of curious learners one classroom at a time.

The Curious release arrives as Purple Diamond Press enters its first spring season under worldwide trade distribution with Independent Publishers Group (IPG) and continues a period of steady growth. Founded in 2019, the company publishes a catalog of more than 50 titles, including Spanish and bilingual editions, and was named Best Children's Publishing Company for Diversity and Inclusion in 2025.

That growth continues in 2027 with an expanded list and newly added authors and publishing clients, including Leah Huganir, author of Luna in Laguna: A Seaside Tale (February 2027); Nazareth Cuevas Diaz, author of The Caring Circle: A Garden in the City (May 2027); Susan Njemanze, author of The Girl Who Dropped Salt From the Sky (June 2027); Karen Chase, author of George, of course, Goes to the Country Club; and Arline Muller, author of Rolling With Grandma. Returning author Natalie Burns publishes Movie Night With Mommy in April 2027, alongside a new C.M. Harris series, book one, The Day There Were No Teachers (March 2027). Through Sapphire Noble Books, the company's adult imprint, forthcoming authors include Deborah C. Washington and Michael Betancourt.

"Curiosity is where learning begins, and growth is what happens when authors and readers believe in that mission," said Charity Harris, founder and CEO of Purple Diamond Press and, as C.M. Harris, author of the What If We Were All series. "Each new author who joins Purple Diamond Press Kids imprint brings a story that can change a child's life, and 2027 is our biggest year of new voices yet."

Purple Diamond Press has also opened its 2028 author waitlist. Information is available at .

About Purple Diamond Press Inc.

Purple Diamond Press Inc. is an independent children's publisher based in Orange County, California, founded in 2019 by C.M. Harris with the mission of publishing books that make a difference. The company specializes in literature that promotes inclusion, education, and empathy, and also publishes adult titles through its Sapphire Noble Books imprint. Purple Diamond Press titles are distributed to the trade worldwide by Independent Publishers Group.

Media Contact

Charity Harris

Purple Diamond Press Inc.

Orange County, California

323-577-8488

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Charity Harris

Purple Diamond Press, Inc

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Purple Diamond Press Announces Special Edition of What If We Were All Curious News Provided By Purple Diamond Press, Inc November 24, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Education, Retail, Science



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