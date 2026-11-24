PENOV's lineup of frozen meat slicers, automated bandsaws and a table-top slicer targets U.S. meat plants, commissaries, supermarkets and restaurant chains.

SOUTH KOREA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Engineered for High-Throughput U.S. Food Processors, Commercial Kitchens, and Butcheries, PENOV Delivers Precision Slicing, Automated Bone Sawing, and Sanitary DesignSEOUL, South Korea - Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd., a South Korean specialist in industrial meat-processing machinery founded in 1992, is accelerating its expansion into the North American market with its flagship brand, PENOV. Designed to meet the rigorous safety, sanitation, and high-throughput demands of U.S. meat processing plants, commissaries, supermarkets, and restaurant chains, PENOV's core lineup spans high-speed frozen meat slicers, automated bone saws, and versatile table-top slicers.As U.S. food processors and foodservice operators face ongoing labor shortages and strict hygiene standards, PENOV machinery bridges heavy-duty mechanical durability with intuitive touchscreen automation (PENOV UI). All featured models in the lineup carry UL Safety (E533288) certification-with select models also holding NSF Sanitation (E536354) certification-enabling seamless compliance across North American facilities.1. High-Speed Frozen Meat Slicers (HI-SERVO Series): WJH-340A, WJH-430A, and WJH-580APENOV WJH-430A High-Speed Frozen Meat SlicerPENOV WJH-430A High-Speed Frozen Meat SlicerBuilt around a heavy-duty guillotine-style blade architecture, the PENOV WJH Series is a versatile frozen meat slicing lineup capable of processing all types of frozen primal cuts between 17°F and 30°F (-8°C to -1°C)-with particular strength in high-volume production of paper-thin rolled meats such as shabu-shabu, hot pot, and Korean BBQ cuts-delivering up to 260 slices per minute with 0.1 mm digital thickness precision (0 to 30 mm range). Each UL-certified model is tailored to distinct production scales:. WJH-340A: UL- and NSF-certified with a compact footprint (66.2" x 34.3" x 60.0") and a plug-in design featuring a built-in air compressor, ideal for facilities with limited floor space.. WJH-430A: UL-certified and equipped with a 16.9" (430 mm) wide loading chamber and three individually driven grippers that firmly secure irregular meat blocks for consistent yield.. WJH-580A: UL-certified and engineered for industrial mass production, featuring an extra-wide 22.8" (580 mm) loading chamber, a 7.5 HP blade motor, and a five-segment gripper system.All WJH models include a loading-site subpanel for convenient single-operator control and a fully detachable, mobile outfeed conveyor for rapid washdown and sanitation.2. Automated Bandsaw Systems: WJR-350 and WJR-600PENOV WJR-350 Automatic Meat SawPENOV WJR-350 Automatic Meat SawReplacing hazardous manual bandsaw operations with enclosed, programmable automation, the UL-certified PENOV WJR Series maximizes operator safety and cutting consistency:. WJR-350 (Automatic Meat Saw): UL-certified and specifically engineered for high-volume short rib (LA Galbi) production at speeds up to 60 cuts per minute (7–60 mm thickness). A dedicated push-plate mechanism advances after gripper release to slice completely down to the final piece with zero product residue, while bi-directional conveyor control enables neat, shingled discharge. Available in standard and reversed configurations for dual-unit line layouts.. WJR-600 (Multi-Purpose Automatic Bone Saw ): UL-certified and built for heavy-duty primal bone-in processing-including pork backbones, beef leg bones, and beef feet-at up to 40 cuts per minute (10–100 mm thickness). It combines an extra-wide 23.6" (600 mm) chamber, six independent grippers, and a one-touch pneumatic auto-tensioning system for fast blade replacement.3. Versatile Table-Top Meat Slicer: WS-350APENOV WS-350A Table-Top Meat SlicerPENOV WS-350A Table-Top Meat SlicerCertified to both UL Safety and NSF Sanitation standards, the WS-350A brings industrial precision to butcher shops, supermarkets, and commercial kitchens operating on standard 115V single-phase power. Equipped with a 13.78" (350 mm) circular blade, auto/manual mode switching, and speeds up to 58 slices per minute, it handles chilled meats from tissue-thin up to 1" (25 mm). A positive thickness-locking knob prevents drift during continuous runs, while a built-in top sharpener and toolless disassembly streamline daily maintenance and sanitation.About Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd.Established in 1992 and headquartered in Seoul with manufacturing facilities in Siheung, South Korea, Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures a complete range of meat-processing and packaging machinery under the PENOV brand. Backed by over three decades of field expertise serving more than 500 major food distributors, hypermarkets, and restaurant franchises in Korea, the company provides reliable equipment manufacturing, custom engineering, and export supply for international partners.Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd.PENOV | Technology Through Innovation...(04758)29, Majo-ro 16-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul+82-10-8253-8246wjeng

Wonjae Engineering Co., Ltd.

Wonjae Engineering

WJH-340A

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wonjae Engineering Expands U.S. Presence with High-Efficiency PENOV Meat Processing Machinery Lineup News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 24, 2026, 06:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.