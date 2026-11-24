MENAFN - EIN Presswire) King's College Hospital London Dubai, to deliver internationally a new AI-powered radiology

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King's College Hospital London Dubai introduces AI support for chest X-rays and CT brain scansThe hospital partners with Harrison to support radiologists in identifying abnormalities, improving diagnostic workflows and enhancing clinical decision-makingKing's College Hospital London Dubai, the region's flagship extension of one of Britain's most storied teaching hospitals, has reinforced its long-standing mission to deliver internationally aligned healthcare through a new AI-powered radiology partnership with Harrison.King's College Hospital Dubai's vision is to be the region's most trusted name in integrated healthcare, blending the best of British clinical standards with genuine care for the patient experience. This means evidence-based, patient-centred care that never loses sight of the person behind the diagnosis and a constant push to do better.This commitment underpins the partnership with Harrison. As part of its continued investment in advanced diagnostic technology, King's College Hospital London Dubai has introduced Harrison's artificial intelligence solutions to support the interpretation of chest X-rays and non-contrast CT brain examinations.The collaboration was facilitated by Emerging Global Technologies (EGT), Harrison's regional partner, which played a key role in bringing the organisations together and supporting the implementation of Harrison's AI solutions at King's College Hospital Dubai. EGT worked closely with both teams to help integrate the technology into the hospital's radiology services.The technology provides an additional layer of clinical decision support, assisting radiologists in identifying potentially significant abnormalities and supporting efficient diagnostic workflows. By integrating AI into routine radiology practice, the hospital aims to enhance diagnostic confidence and support timely clinical decision-making, while ensuring that final interpretation and clinical responsibility remain with the reporting radiologist.Dr Yasmin Giambrone, head of radiology and consultant radiologist at King's College Hospital London Dubai, said: "Artificial intelligence has significant potential to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in radiology. By integrating Harrison into our clinical workflows, we are providing radiologists with an additional layer of decision support to help identify potentially significant findings and support timely clinical decision-making. Importantly, AI is designed to complement, not replace, the expertise of the radiologist. Every examination continues to be interpreted by a qualified radiologist, with patient safety and clinical judgement remaining at the forefront of our practice."Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King's College Hospital Dubai, said: "Our approach to innovation is always guided by what will make a meaningful difference to patients and clinicians. The introduction of Harrison into our radiology service is a strong example of that. By combining the expertise of our radiologists with advanced AI support, we are supporting more efficient workflows and informed clinical decision-making, while maintaining the human expertise and judgment that are fundamental to patient care."Sandip Kumar, chief digital and innovation officer at King's College Hospital Dubai, said: "Introducing AI into radiology takes more than adding a new tool. It needs to work reliably within the systems and processes our clinical teams use every day. We have focused on making the technology available at the point of review, so radiologists can use its findings as part of their normal workflow and spend their time where their expertise is needed most."Dr Aengus Tran, CEO and co-founder of Harrison, said: "We're proud to support a hospital with King's legacy of clinical excellence as they continue to raise the standard of care in the UAE. This technology has been deployed in some of the biggest European hospitals, at the NHS in the UK, and in hospitals in Singapore. Such elevated patient interventions are the future of AI in healthcare. The partnership with King's College Hospital Dubai extends that global mission of giving clinicians AI-powered support they can rely on, wherever they practice."For more information, visit kingscollegehospitaldubai or Harrison.

Ammar Harb

King's College Hospital Dubai

+971 55 684 1482

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King's College Hospital London Dubai introduces AI support for chest X-rays and CT brain scans News Provided By King's College Hospital Dubai November 24, 2026, 06:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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