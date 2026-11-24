CHILGOK-GUN, SOUTH KOREA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Korean food manufacturer Wooyoung Food is seeking to expand its presence in international food markets by introducing overseas buyers to its range of powdered Tteokbokki sauces and Halal-certified products. Developed with the needs of food distributors, importers, and food service businesses in mind, the company's product lineup offers an alternative to conventional liquid sauces, with a focus on preparation convenience, product handling, and storage. Led by CEO Cheong-gi Lee, Wooyoung Food is looking to build partnerships with international buyers as Korean food continues to gain attention in markets worldwide.

Wooyoung Food's flagship product is a powdered Tteokbokki seasoning developed as an alternative to conventional liquid Tteokbokki sauces. The powder is formulated to prepare the same quantity of Tteokbokki using a lower product weight. Unlike liquid sauces that can leave residue inside their packaging, the powder format is designed to make it easier to use the contents completely.

The lighter weight of the powder sauce also offers practical advantages for overseas shipping and storage. The company aims to serve food importers, distributors, and restaurant franchises that handle products in large volumes, with a format that can support logistics and inventory management.

Wooyoung Food offers several varieties of Tteokbokki powder sauces. Its lineup is centered on soup-style Tteokbokki seasoning and includes Mild, Spicy, and Smoky Fire flavors. The company also offers Original and Premium product lines, along with additional varieties designed for different taste preferences, including Rosé Tteokbokki and Spicy Jjajang Tteokbokki.

The products are available in 50-gram packs for individual consumers and 600-gram bulk packs for restaurants and food service distributors. The powder format allows users to measure the quantity needed for each preparation. This can help restaurants and franchise operators maintain consistency when preparing Tteokbokki.

The company has also developed products for international markets through Halal certification. Wooyoung Food has obtained Halal certification for three of its classic Tteokbokki products and its Gungjung Tteokbokki. The certifications are intended to support the company's efforts to reach consumers who seek Halal-certified food products, including those whose dietary choices are guided by religious requirements.

"We plan to diversify the flavors and product composition of our Tteokbokki sauces and strengthen our product competitiveness to suit the food cultures and distribution environments of overseas consumers," said a Wooyoung Food spokesperson. "By highlighting the practicality of our powder format and our Halal certification as key differentiators, we will expand partnership opportunities with overseas buyers and grow our presence in the global K-food market."

For more information about Wooyoung Food, please visit .

Overseas Business Division

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Wooyoung Food Promotes Powder-Based Tteokbokki Sauces to Overseas Buyers News Provided By EINPresswire November 24, 2026, 06:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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