South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said several Russian warplanes approached Ulleung Island before leaving the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ). The military confirmed that the aircraft did not violate the country's territorial airspace.

The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighter jets after detecting the Russian aircraft and conducted tactical manoeuvres to prepare for possible contingencies. A JCS official said the planes flew close to South Korean airspace but moved away towards the East Sea following the military response.

The incident prompted an emergency warning for residents of Ulleung Island in North Gyeongsang Province. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued the alert at approximately 7:52 a.m., instructing residents to seek shelter in underground facilities or inside buildings. The warning was lifted about three minutes later after the aircraft left the area.

However, conflicting information in subsequent emergency messages caused confusion among residents. North Gyeongsang provincial authorities mistakenly described the aircraft as suspected North Korean planes in a message announcing the cancellation of the warning.

According to South Korean media reports, provincial officials later acknowledged that they had used an outdated emergency drill template intended for a North Korean aircraft scenario. The message was corrected approximately 40 minutes later.

The South Korean Defence Ministry said it planned to summon a Russian diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Seoul to lodge a formal protest over the incident, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Associated Press also reported that South Korean authorities were considering a diplomatic response, while officials said Russian aircraft had entered the country's air defence identification zone several times in recent months.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea's missile activities have continued to raise tensions with Seoul.

An air defence identification zone is an area in which a country monitors and identifies foreign aircraft approaching its territory. It is distinct from sovereign airspace, and entering such a zone does not automatically constitute a violation of national airspace.

South Korean authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact number or types of Russian aircraft involved in Tuesday's incident.