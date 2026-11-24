Leadgene Biomedical / Key word(s): Expansion

Taiwan's IVD R & D Shines Globally! Leadgene Biomedical Actively Expands into the European Market

24.11.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

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TAINAN CITY, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the global wave of precision medicine, Taiwan's biotechnology sector continues to achieve milestones in the international in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. Leadgene Biomedical, a leading Taiwanese IVD and biotech raw-material company, announced that its independently developed Leadgene® Indoxyl Sulfate (IS) ELISA Kit received marketing approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in the third quarter of this year as a Class 2 IVD medical device. Following its earlier EU CE-IVD certification, this latest approval from a leading national regulatory authority underscores Leadgene Biomedical's top-tier R&D capabilities and ongoing expansion across Europe and global markets, offering new options in precision clinical care and health management for kidney disease patients worldwide. With growing demand for preventive medicine and precision testing, market research projects the global IVD market to expand from USD 77.73 billion in 2025 to USD 117.6 billion by 2032. Amid this momentum, early screening and personalized medicine have become core industry drivers, allowing companies with highly sensitive, convenient, and clinically applicable diagnostic technologies to build a distinct competitive edge. Furthermore, as global supply chains restructure, European and international enterprises increasingly prioritize procurement stability and security. As one of Taiwan's leading IVD brands, Leadgene has entered Australia's rigorously regulated market with its in-house developed Indoxyl Sulfate assay. The achievement marks an important step in the company's global strategy and demonstrates Taiwan's ability to become a reliable partner for European and international healthcare systems. Currently, clinical assessment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) relies primarily on estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), serum creatinine, and urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR). However, these conventional markers reflect only kidney filtration capacity and structural damage, failing to directly indicate the severity of protein-bound toxin accumulation-particularly that of indoxyl sulfate (IS), a highly cytotoxic, protein-bound uremic toxin difficult to remove through standard dialysis. "The essence of precision medicine lies in proactive prevention," emphasized Chasel Yung-Chun Chuang, Chairman of Leadgene Biomedical. "Long-term accumulation of indoxyl sulfate triggers vascular endothelial inflammation and accelerates renal tubular fibrosis. Monitoring changes in IS levels addresses the blind spots of traditional biomarkers, providing vital clinical reference data that helps physicians comprehensively evaluate renal function for subsequent clinical care and follow-up management." Targeting European demand for high-quality medical devices, Leadgene Biomedical has repeatedly participated in MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany-the world's largest medical trade fair-engaging deeply with distributors and healthcare professionals across Europe to showcase the core value of "Created in Taiwan." Having already secured Taiwan FDA (TFDA) Class III IVD certification, EU CE-IVD marking, and regulatory approvals in Singapore and Vietnam, Leadgene Biomedical will continue advancing high-end diagnostic reagents and upstream biological raw materials to accelerate its European expansion and bring Taiwan's critical biomedical innovations to global healthcare systems.







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