MENAFN - IANS) Ambedkar Nagar, Nov 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Tuesday criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of repeatedly sidelining his uncle Shivpal Yadav and weakening the party through his decisions.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's recent organisational move to constitute a committee for seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress, Rajbhar alleged that Shivpal Yadav, who played a significant role in building the Samajwadi Party after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, was being deliberately marginalised.

Speaking to IANS in Ambedkar Nagar, Rajbhar said, "The nephew keeps deceiving his uncle repeatedly. Whether it is the seat-sharing committee or the Ram Manohar Lohia Trust, the nephew has been cheating his uncle at every step. After Mulayam Singh Yadav, if anyone took the Samajwadi Party to great heights, it was Shivpal Yadav. But Akhilesh Yadav is sidelining him, and that is why the party itself is being pushed to the margins."

Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday appointed a four-member committee, headed by the party's Principal General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, to conduct seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress, an INDIA Bloc partner.

The committee also includes SP Uttar Pradesh President Shyam Lal Pal and MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Hasan Chaudhary.

Rajbhar also targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over their criticism of the BJP, claiming that people, including members of the Muslim community, were increasingly aware of what he described as the Opposition parties' allegations against the ruling party.

He said, "The entire Muslim community now knows that the way other parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, spread hatred against the BJP is not the truth. The BJP works with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. There is no scheme that discriminates against anyone; every scheme benefits everyone equally."

Earlier, on Saturday, Rajbhar had launched another attack against Yadav over his proposed election manifesto, dismissing it as a 'money-festo' and accusing the former ruling party of encouraging corruption, extortion and criminal activities.

Taking a dig at the SP chief, Rajbhar suggested that instead of preparing an election manifesto, Akhilesh should draft a comprehensive 'money-festo' for what he termed his 'Saifai Syndicate'.

He also targeted the previous SP government over allegations concerning law and order, extortion, land grabbing, healthcare services and cases involving individuals accused of terrorism.