MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Veteran banker Uday Kotak on Tuesday described the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia as one of the most consequential developments in recent financial market history, linking the decision to the broader geopolitical and technological race for dominance in artificial intelligence (AI).

In a post on social media platform X, Kotak said the move had helped restore significant market value following a sharp sell-off in AI-linked stocks.

"Jensen Huang coming back as NVIDIA CEO is one of the most consequential decisions in the history of world markets," Kotak said, adding that the decision had contributed to a sharp recovery in Nvidia's market value and boosted broader investor sentiment.

His remarks came a day after Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board with immediate effect.

The company said the decision followed discussions with Huang and consultations with senior levels of the US government.

Nvidia's board said it was satisfied with Huang's ability to lead the company and was confident that his reinstatement did not pose any national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," the company said in a statement.

Huang, in his first comments following the announcement, said he was honoured to return and lead the company at what he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution driven by AI.

Nvidia also said an independent board committee's investigation into recent allegations involving Huang would continue and that the company had established a new National Security and Export Control Committee comprising independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Kotak said the episode underscored the strategic importance of AI leadership in the global balance of power.

"A message, right or wrong, that for global power play, the rules of the game are flexible. When elephants dance, everyone moves to give space," he said.

The reinstatement triggered a sharp rally in Nvidia shares and sparked a broader rebound in AI-related stocks globally that helped global equity markets recover from last week's technology-led selloff.