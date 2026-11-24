MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the season's lowest temperature on Tuesday, as the mercury plummeted to low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the local MET department told IANS,“At minus 1.6 degrees Celsius today, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of this season so far.

“As weather is generally expected to remain dry till the end of November, the night temperature is likely to drop further,” he added.

Among other places in the Valley, Pahalgam recorded minus 4.6 and Gulmarg 0.2 as the night's lowest temperature today.

Jammu city recorded 9.6, both Katra and Batote 10.5, Banihal 13.7 and Bhaderwah clocked 2.8 as the minimum temperature today.

Due to early morning chill and frost, the roads and markets wear a deserted look till noon as most locals in the city and other towns of Kashmir start their day late.

Interestingly, many young people could be seen cycling despite the morning chill on the Boulevard Road in Srinagar even as pulmonologists warn people against exposing themselves to extreme cold to avoid chest related ailments.

Snow on the mountain tops sends bitter chill into the mainland and despite the feeble winter sun trying its best to warm up the day, even afternoons and early evenings are not warm enough these days.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' will start on December 21 and end on January 30. During that period of extreme winter cold, the night temperatures fall as low as minus 7 degrees while day temperatures rarely rise above 7 degrees.

Braving the 'Chillai Kalan' is a test of endurance for Kashmiris and generations have learnt to fight the extreme cold with heavy woollen clothes, calorie rich food and sufficient heating arrangements indoors.