MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) Assam has achieved 97.2 per cent coverage under its Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for eligible girls, marking significant progress in state's efforts to prevent cervical cancer, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam was making strong progress towards ensuring HPV vaccination coverage, with 97.2 per cent of eligible girls already receiving the vaccine.

The Chief Minister also highlighted India's achievement of administering more than one crore HPV vaccine doses, describing Assam's contribution as part of the country's wider effort to build a future free from cervical cancer.

"Assam is making strong progress towards HPV vaccination coverage, with 97.2 per cent of eligible girls already vaccinated," Sarma said in his post.

He further noted that with India crossing the milestone of one crore HPV vaccine doses, Assam was proud to contribute to the nationwide initiative aimed at protecting women and girls from cervical cancer.

HPV is a group of viruses, some strains of which are responsible for nearly all cases of cervical cancer. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains can lead to abnormal changes in cervical cells and, over time, develop into cancer.

Health experts consider HPV vaccination one of the most effective preventive measures against cervical cancer, particularly when administered before exposure to the virus. The vaccine provides protection against the high-risk HPV types responsible for a substantial proportion of cervical cancer cases.

Cervical cancer remains a major public health concern in India and is among the most common cancers affecting women in the country. Besides vaccination, health authorities emphasise the importance of regular screening, early detection and timely medical intervention to reduce the disease burden.

Assam's reported 97.2 per cent vaccination coverage reflects the state's progress in expanding preventive healthcare and strengthening efforts to protect the health of adolescent girls. The achievement also adds to the national campaign to increase awareness about HPV vaccination and reduce the long-term incidence of cervical cancer through preventive healthcare measures.