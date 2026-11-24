MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 24 (IANS) New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi believes his team's ability to adjust to unfamiliar demands and withstand India's bowling attack in the drawn opening Test will provide valuable confidence ahead of the second and final match at Hagley Oval, beginning Friday.

Ronchi praised the batting unit for negotiating an entire day under pressure in Wellington, saying the experience demonstrated the group's ability to respond to different tactical challenges.

New Zealand managed to hold India to a draw despite facing sustained pressure on the final day, with Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell playing crucial roles in keeping the visitors at bay. Ronchi said the team's response was particularly encouraging given that such a situation was relatively unfamiliar to the group.

“I think so. I guess the surface was pretty benign at the end there. But for the guys to bat through that last day the way they did against that attack and the questions that were posed to them, I guess, around trying to get through certain skulls and tactical things that the Indians were trying to throw at us was really cool. And we haven't really been in a position like that before, especially in the time I've been involved. So I think as well it's sort of, like you said, to take it forward into the next Test now and that in different situations we can adapt and make the most of those opportunities,” Ronchi told reporters upon his arrival here on Tuesday ahead of the 2nd Test.

Ronchi said the conversations within the dressing room revolved around understanding individual responsibilities and responding to the situation rather than following a uniform batting approach. He highlighted how different players contributed in their own ways while keeping the team's requirements in mind.

“Yeah, it was. And I think it's still the same conversations. It's still, I guess, adaptability. You know your role and what you want to do in each moment. I think the way Rachin Ravindra goes about it, the way Daryl Mitchell goes about it, the way Glenn Phillips goes about it, it's all very different. But you also know that in those moments they're doing whatever's needed for the team and that's a pretty cool thing as well,” he added.

He stated that the experience would be particularly useful after a period in which several New Zealand players had been involved predominantly in white-ball cricket.“Yeah, I think that's the nature of cricket anyway. You sort of chop and change between formats. And to be able to play a game like that, which was a different sort of game to play in New Zealand. So again, we'll go into this game and know that we can, I guess, different things are thrown at us. We'll be able to sort of combat it really.”

The batting coach also acknowledged that India would have mixed feelings about the outcome, having come close to securing victory before the match was called off. However, he felt the conditions had made batting increasingly difficult for both sides.

“I think every team, you go in to win every game. So to have the lead they had and the way it sort of worked out, especially on that last day, they will be, but again, there wasn't much love on the wicket for anyone there at the back in there. So I think the way they went about their business, they'll be pretty happy as well.”

Ronchi reserved particular praise for Phillips and Mitchell, whose discipline and willingness to suppress their natural attacking instincts proved decisive. He revealed that conversations with the pair involved managing the urge to play expansive shots when the situation demanded patience.

“Yeah, again, GP's done it quite a bit in this Test in general and Daryl's done it in the past as well. So the guys know how to bat long periods of time. It's making sure there's different things that were going through their minds. We chatted to both of them, there are times where they want to give it a whack and do something, have a bit of an ego about it, but to be able to pull that back and know that this is what's needed in the moment, I think it's fantastic. And then, I guess, as well, the way the result ended up was brilliant to see that what they put into practise actually worked,” Ronchi said.

On India's decision to end the contest with time still available, Ronchi said the visitors had their own considerations, particularly after their fast bowlers had shouldered a heavy workload.

“I think so, but again, like they said, their bowler did all about 50 overs. It's looking at the bigger picture of things and their fast bowlers have put in a lot of work. So each side has their ways of thinking about how you might try and get the result. So for them to do it the way they did, they felt that was the right way.”

Turning his attention to the Christchurch Test, Ronchi expects a different surface and believes India's familiarity with the local conditions will also make them a formidable opponent.“Yeah, definitely, and it's the same thing. We're all expecting a different surface here and they have played a lot of cricket around here before this Test series began. So they'll come in with confidence, which they should do.”

The upcoming fixture will also mark Ronchi's final Test with the New Zealand team, bringing an end to his association with the side after six or seven years. The former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter said he was looking forward to the occasion while acknowledging that reflections on his time with the group would naturally follow.

“No, I guess it is what it is. It is my last Test and it's been cool to be with this group for as long as I have. And you do look at the things that have happened over the six or seven years that I've been involved. So it is cool, but again, there is much more. And I guess through that Test, there'll be a few more reflections and I guess reminiscing about things. So it's going to be exciting for five days, I guess.”

Asked whether there was pressure on the Blackcaps to win the final Test before Ronchi bid adieu, the batting coach laughed and said,“If I went that way, there'd be some problems.”

Ronchi also expressed confidence in New Zealand's ability to handle the challenges of their upcoming four-Test tour of Australia, saying the group had developed the skills and experience to compete in unfamiliar conditions.

“Yeah, they are because they've done some pretty amazing things over the last few years. Just over the last decade, I think this team has really challenged different teams in different conditions in different countries. And this group are prepared for that. They know that they're going to have to adapt to different conditions. They know that they're going to be challenged in some of the different ways. But this group have got those skills to put that sort of exciting Test to them,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Ronchi welcomed Fisher's availability as additional pace-bowling cover, particularly given the frequency of injuries among fast bowlers in the international game.

“He (Tickner) was doing some bowling and hurt his hamstring there. So it's at the moment just a minor little thing that unfortunately he has to miss out. So Matt Fisher comes in for him. It's brilliant. I think that's a good thing. You want to stop fast bowlers with all sorts of conditions around the world. And unfortunately, the way the world works, there's a lot of injuries and things that happen to anyone really at the moment. So, to be able to call on players like that, I guess, with the drop of a hat, it's nice to have.”

The second Test begins on November 27, with New Zealand looking to build on their resistance in Wellington and claim the series against India.