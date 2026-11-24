Ramayana Loses At Box Office? Ticket Prices Slashed To Rs 99 As Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Nears Rs 1000 Crore
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer magnum opus Ramayana is running successfully in the theatres. However, it seems like the film is struggling to set the cash registers ringing as per the producer's expectations. Yes, you read that right. The film, although it has crazy CGI, epic costumes, and gripping dialogue delivery, somehow is struggling to mint money. Made with a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, the film is marching towards the goal of Rs 1000 crore. Now, in the latest updates, the makers have slashed the prices of the tickets to Rs 99, starting today, Tuesday.
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