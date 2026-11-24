Colombia Peace Deal Turns 10: UN Warns Violence Persists
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday hailed the progress made since Colombia's Final Peace Agreement was signed a decade ago, while urging fresh resolve to carry out the accord in full. The agreement was reached between the Colombian government and the former FARC-EP guerrilla group.
"Ten years ago, the people of Colombia took an inspiring step toward peace," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement marking the anniversary.
The Secretary-General extended "deep appreciation for all that has been achieved under its auspices to chart a more peaceful, inclusive and secure future for the Colombian people," the statement said.
With five years left in the implementation timeframe, Guterres called for "a redoubled commitment" to the accord's core processes. These include the peaceful reintegration of former combatants, the extension of development and state institutions to marginalized territories, and the protection of victims' rights through the transitional justice system.
He remained "deeply concerned about the violence plaguing regions still affected by conflict," the statement said, stressing that the agreement "remains a valuable instrument at the disposal of Colombia's authorities as they seek today to bring greater security and development to these territories."
Guterres also saluted "the dedication and perseverance of the parties, Colombian institutions, civil society and the Colombian people in advancing peace."
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the UN's commitment "to continue to accompany these nationally led efforts," the statement added.
"Ten years ago, the people of Colombia took an inspiring step toward peace," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement marking the anniversary.
The Secretary-General extended "deep appreciation for all that has been achieved under its auspices to chart a more peaceful, inclusive and secure future for the Colombian people," the statement said.
With five years left in the implementation timeframe, Guterres called for "a redoubled commitment" to the accord's core processes. These include the peaceful reintegration of former combatants, the extension of development and state institutions to marginalized territories, and the protection of victims' rights through the transitional justice system.
He remained "deeply concerned about the violence plaguing regions still affected by conflict," the statement said, stressing that the agreement "remains a valuable instrument at the disposal of Colombia's authorities as they seek today to bring greater security and development to these territories."
Guterres also saluted "the dedication and perseverance of the parties, Colombian institutions, civil society and the Colombian people in advancing peace."
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the UN's commitment "to continue to accompany these nationally led efforts," the statement added.
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