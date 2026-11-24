MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta fell by $2.12, or 2.19%, from the previous figure to $94.81 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the FOB price of Azeri Light decreased by $1.87, or 2.03%, to $90.11 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude oil fell by $2.27, or 3.38%, to $64.85 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent also declined, dropping by $2.5, or 2.74%, to $88.74 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to the latest data from Trading Economics, on Tuesday, November 24, the price of a barrel of crude oil (WTI) fell below $80, continuing the decline that began in the previous session and reaching its lowest level in three months.

"This has been influenced by reports of a renewed push in diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the US-Iran conflict.

According to the report, US Vice President J.D. Vance has discussed the possibility of arranging talks with Tehran with the Prime Minister of Qatar.

US President Donald Trump has also postponed further strikes against Iran following the midterm elections in the United States. However, he has warned that military operations could resume after the New Year if the negotiations prove unsuccessful.

At the same time, significant disagreements remain between the parties. Iran is demanding the lifting of the US naval blockade and sanctions in exchange for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the volume of crude oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz has declined this month. According to data from Kpler, an average of 9.5 million barrels of oil per day passed through the Strait during the 10-day period leading up to November 19. This figure is lower than the 12.2 million barrels per day recorded in October," the report noted.