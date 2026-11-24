MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US Senator Dave McCormick has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

"Congratulations to the White House, President Ilham Aliyev, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on today's launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. TRIPP will boost trade, transport, energy/digital connectivity, and advance peace and prosperity for Azerbaijan and Armenia," McCormick wrote on X.

To note, the practical phase of the TRIPP project was officially launched on November 23. Preparatory construction work has begun in Armenia's Syunik region, and a dedicated TRIPP Development Company has been established.

As reported earlier, in his video address marking the official launch of the project, Trump thanked President Ilham Aliyev for working with Washington and helping create the conditions for the start of practical implementation.

"I want to once again thank Prime Minister Pashinyan and his counterpart, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, for working with us and making this day possible, as well as for their generous nomination of me for the Nobel Peace Prize," the US president said.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."