MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bank deposits of the population in Azerbaijan rose by nearly 15% in the first 10 months of 2026, reaching a record 18.7 billion manat ($11 billion), First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Aliyar Mammadyarov, said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

"As in previous years, the theme of this year's forum accurately reflects the strategic objective that the CBA works to achieve on a daily basis. Today, Azerbaijan's banking sector is entering a new stage of development, demonstrating strong and stable performance. We are completing our three-year strategy with good results.

Specifically, in the first 10 months of this year, banking sector assets increased by more than 14%, exceeding 65 billion manat ($38.2 billion). The loan portfolio grew by 14%, exceeding 34 billion manat ($20 billion). Since the beginning of the year, banks' business loans have increased by 17%, approaching 19 billion manat ($11.2 billion)," he remarked.

According to Mammadyarov, the number of unique depositors in the banking sector has also grown in recent years.

"Compared to the end of 2023, their number has grown 2.2 times, exceeding 235,000 people. The trend toward dedollarization of household deposits continues. Currently, only 28% of the population's deposits are held in foreign currency.

These figures are the clearest evidence of confidence in the banking sector. Banking system stability indicators also remain high. The sector's total capital stands at 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion). The total capital adequacy ratio, one of the key indicators of banking system stability, is around 17%. This significantly exceeds the regulatory requirements and provides a solid foundation for future technological transformation," he noted.