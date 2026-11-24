The burden of treatment-resistant depression: persistent suffering and the challenge of finding effective relief.

Conceptual framework for AI-enabled, biology-informed precision therapeutics across the continuum of treatment resistance in depression.

Precision psychiatry along the treatment-resistant depression continuum: integrating biomarkers and artificial intelligence

Patients labeled treatment-resistant can differ sharply in brain biology, and AI may one day help match them to the right therapy

- Dr. Cheng-Ta Li, Psychiatrist, Taipei Veterans General HospitalTAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Picture a man in his forties. He is a composite, drawn for illustration, but his story is a common one. He tries an antidepressant for a few months, then a second for a few more. Neither lifts the weight. At his next appointment he receives a new label: treatment-resistant. According to a peer-reviewed Thought Leaders Invited Review in Brain Medicine, that label describes his treatment history. It says very little about his brain.The rule behind the label is tidy and widely used: fail two antidepressants, and the depression gets a new name. The review, by Dr. Cheng-Ta Li, a psychiatrist at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, argues that resistance is a gradient rather than a line. Patients who look alike in the clinic can differ in their brain circuits, inflammation and genes, and artificial intelligence may one day read those differences well enough to help choose treatment. The catch, which the review states with unusual candor, is that the decisive test of that promise has not yet been run.For a patient like him, the stakes are measured on a calendar. Each failed attempt costs weeks, sometimes seasons. A spring goes to one drug, a summer to the next.The two-strike rule was never a biological boundary, and Dr. Li traces how it hardened into one. The threshold is not useless. It gives trials, guidelines and clinicians a common language. But early definitions counted a single failed attempt as resistance, and Thase and Rush later placed such patients at stage I of a five-stage continuum. Somewhere along the way, a staircase became a door.“In my own practice, knowing that a patient has crossed the two-trial threshold tells me little about whether they will respond to antidepressant augmentation or rTMS,” Dr. Li writes. Augmentation means adding a second medication; rTMS, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, uses magnetic pulses delivered through the scalp to stimulate targeted brain regions.The clinical record leans the same way. In STAR*D, a large study that moved patients through one treatment step after another, full recovery became less likely with each step while relapse rose. A study of 538 hospitalized patients found that only the more severe grade of resistance slowed improvement over eight weeks. One label, the review concludes, shelters several groups at once: people whose dose was too low or whose diagnosis was wrong, people who improved partway, and people whose illness is genuinely stubborn. If those groups share a name, why should anyone expect them to share a treatment?Consider a coastline seen from orbit. The outline is unmistakable, yet no single beach looks like the average. Brain scans in depression behave the same way. In ENIGMA, an international pooling of scans from 2148 patients and 7957 healthy volunteers, thinning of the brain's outer layer was real but small. A later ENIGMA analysis found that patients varied from one another more than healthy people did. The group pattern is solid. The individual is not the group.Some biology does seem to track the continuum. A PET scan marker linked to inflammation in the brain ran about 29% to 33% higher in people whose depression had gone untreated for ten years or more. Energy use in the front of the brain was lower in treatment-resistant patients than in others. But most of this evidence comes from snapshots taken at a single moment, Dr. Li cautions, so cause and consequence remain tangled. He offers the idea that heavier biological abnormality places a patient further along the continuum as a hypothesis, not a finding.One celebrated idea makes a cautionary tale. Aiming magnetic stimulation at a spot in the front of the brain, chosen for its relationship with a deeper mood region, looked powerful in 26 patients. In 295 patients the effect shrank to a sliver. In 501 patients from two large trials, it vanished.“At our center, we do not use connectivity-guided targeting for routine rTMS,” Dr. Li writes, citing the added cost and delay of a pretreatment MRI without proven benefit. How many promising biomarkers are simply small samples wearing a lab coat?The humblest instrument may matter most. EEG, which records the brain's electrical activity through sensors on the scalp, is cheap, repeatable and takes minutes in an ordinary clinic. Pooled across 76 studies, EEG markers alone have not been accurate enough to choose treatments. Dr. Li and colleagues tried a different tactic: engage the brain before measuring it. In a trial of 105 patients whose antidepressants had failed, the brain's response to a brief mental task predicted who would benefit from one form of magnetic stimulation. Computer models built on such signals were right about 83% to 89% of the time, though the review states plainly that they have not yet been tested on new patients going forward. Dr. Li proposes EEG as the first biological checkpoint, reserving costlier PET scans mainly for confirmation.Blood and family add their own clues. In one trial, patients with low levels of C-reactive protein, a common blood marker of inflammation, did better on escitalopram, while those with higher levels did relatively better on nortriptyline, a finding from a single trial that still awaits confirmation. A population-wide family study, which identified 21,046 people with treatment-resistant depression, found that their parents, siblings and children carried more than nine times the risk. And because a gene variant that slows how the body clears many antidepressants is more common in East Asian than European populations, decision tools built mostly on European data may not travel well. Whose biology, exactly, are today's algorithms learning?Artificial intelligence, in this view, is a loom, not an oracle. No single measurement predicts outcome well enough, so the job is weaving: clinical history, position on the resistance continuum and biological profile, combined into an estimate of which treatment is most likely to help this patient, with its uncertainty shown. Today's models fall short. One trained on nearly 2,000 patients was right about 65% of the time on its own data and about 60% on new patients. None of the models Dr. Li tabulates was built to locate a patient on the continuum of resistance.“In my view, identifying patients at high risk of resistance is as important as predicting which treatment will help,” he writes.The trial that has not yet been run is the heart of the review. Some decision tools have been tested in randomized trials, but they relied on clinical information or genetic testing alone. In one large test, genetic guidance did not significantly improve the main outcome. In another, a promising result came from only 61 analyzed patients. To date, Dr. Li concludes, no model that combines biological measurements has been shown to improve antidepressant outcomes beyond high-quality standard care.“But prediction using a retrospective design is not enough. Now the field has to prove these models really help patients,” he writes.Getting there will take matching scan and EEG methods across hospitals, shared rules for staging resistance, studies far larger than most published so far, and attention to fairness, since advanced scans are costly and most genetic research still draws on people of European ancestry. Trials that adapt as patients move along the continuum, the review suggests, may serve best. Can a field that once rested on a simple count learn to measure a gradient instead?The thinking behind the review is already at work in a clinic. In a Genomic Press Interview published in Brain Medicine one week earlier, Dr. Li described the Precision Depression Intervention Center (PreDIC), which he directs at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. Opened in June 2022 as a center devoted specifically to the precision assessment and treatment of depression, PreDIC has provided clinical services to more than 20,000 treatment-resistant depression (TRD) patient visits. Its patented AI-PreDICplatform combines clinical information with biological measurements, including EEG and FDG-PET brain imaging, to give objective estimates of how severe a depression is and how stubbornly it has refused to yield.“The key question in TRD is not simply whether a treatment works on average, but which treatment is most likely to help a particular patient at a particular stage of illness,” he says in the interview.His caution cuts in both directions. Asked in the interview to name his greatest fear, he gave an answer that doubles as a warning to his field:“Seeing patients place their trust in ineffective or unproven treatments and, as a result, miss the opportunity to receive appropriate care.”Return, for a moment, to the man in his forties. What the review offers him is not a cure but a better question: not how many drugs have failed, but what his brain and body suggest might work next. The framework is a map, drawn carefully and marked where the roads are unsurveyed. Whether it leads him anywhere depends on the trial nobody has yet run.The peer-reviewed Thought Leaders Invited Review in Brain Medicine titled“Precision psychiatry along the treatment-resistant depression continuum: integrating biomarkers and artificial intelligence,” is freely available via Open Access, starting on 24 November 2026 in Brain Medicine at the following hyperlink: .The full reference for citation purposes for the review is: Li CT. Precision psychiatry along the treatment-resistant depression continuum: integrating biomarkers and artificial intelligence. Brain Medicine 2026. DOI: . Epub 2026 Nov 24.Dr. Cheng-Ta Li's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series called Innovators and Ideas that highlights the people behind today's most influential scientific breakthroughs. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future. By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that explore the scientist's impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes. More information on the research leaders and rising stars featured in our Innovators and Ideas – Genomic Press Interview series can be found on our interview website: .The Genomic Press Interview in Brain Medicine titled“Cheng-Ta Li: Using AI to guide biology-informed precision therapeutics across the continuum of treatment resistance in depression,” is freely available via Open Access, starting on 17 November 2026 in Brain Medicine at the following hyperlink: .The full reference for citation purposes for the interview is: Li CT. Cheng-Ta Li: Using AI to guide biology-informed precision therapeutics across the continuum of treatment resistance in depression. Brain Medicine 2026. DOI: . Epub 2026 Nov 17.About Brain Medicine: Brain Medicine (ISSN: 2997-2639, online and 2997-2647, print) is a peer-reviewed medical research journal published by Genomic Press, New York. Brain Medicine is a new home for the cross-disciplinary pathway from innovation in fundamental neuroscience to translational initiatives in brain medicine. The journal's scope includes the underlying science, causes, outcomes, treatments, and societal impact of brain disorders, across all clinical disciplines and their interface.Visit the Genomic Press Virtual Library:Our media website is at:Our full website is at:

Ma-Li Wong

Genomic Press

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Brain scans, blood tests and AI could guide depression care after failed antidepressants, review finds News Provided By Genomic Press November 24, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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