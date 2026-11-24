Returning for its fifth year, Elephant Robotics will showcase five robotics solutions spanning education, AI, automation, and bionic innovation at CES 2027.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elephant Robotics, a robotics technology company specializing in robotics education solutions, research and development, and smart manufacturing services, today announced its participation in CES 2027, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Returning for the fifth consecutive year, the company will showcase a portfolio of integrated robotics solutions spanning education, scientific research, intelligent automation, and human-robot interaction. Through live demonstrations and interactive experiences, Elephant Robotics will highlight how accessible robotics, AI technologies, and bionic innovation are expanding the possibilities of robotics across real-world applications.At CES 2027, Elephant Robotics will showcase five integrated robotics solutions, bringing together advanced robotic hardware, intelligent technologies, and open software platforms. Covering applications from hands-on robotics education and industrial automation training to bionic interaction and advanced mobile manipulation, the solutions demonstrate how robotics can serve diverse needs across education, research, and commercial environments.Compound Logistics SolutionBuilt around the 6-DOF collaborative robot arm mechArm 270 and the mobile chassis myAGV Plus, the Compound Logistics Solution brings smart warehouse and automated production workflows into the classroom. Through mobile picking, vision-guided recognition, and coordinated material handling, students gain hands-on experience with robotic manipulation, mobile robotics, machine vision, kinematics, motion control, SLAM-based mapping, and autonomous navigation. A comprehensive curriculum package-including course materials, presentation slides, demonstration videos, student notebooks, open-source code, and assessment rubrics-supports structured instruction and practical learning. Aligned with six educational frameworks-NGSS, ISTE, CSTA, CCSS, STEL, and AI4K12-the solution helps students develop computational thinking, engineering skills, and an understanding of intelligent logistics systems.Smart Industrial SolutionFeaturing either two 4-DOF ultraArm P1 palletizing robotic arms or two 6-DOF myCobot Pro 450 collaborative robotic arms, the Smart Industrial Solution brings real-world industrial conveyor workflows into the classroom. Through vision-guided handling, bidirectional material transfer, and coordinated dual-arm operations, students explore practical automation processes while developing skills in Python programming, machine vision, sensor integration, and PLC communication. Supported by structured teaching resources, including course slides, teaching guides, student handbooks, assessment rubrics, and Python code examples, the solution connects classroom instruction with industrial automation practices. Its open programming resources and alignment with NGSS, ISTE, CSTA, CCSS, STEL, and AI4K12 further support the development of practical automation skills and computational thinking.Instant Photo SolutionPowered by Mercury B1, a 13-DOF dual-arm semi-humanoid robot, the Instant Photo Solution demonstrates coordinated robotic manipulation and human-robot interaction through an engaging instant photography application. Its myGripper H100 three-finger dexterous hand holds a Fujifilm Instax Mini camera, while the myGripper F100 adaptive gripper physically presses the shutter, enabling Mercury B1 to capture photos autonomously. With an open, low-code programming ecosystem that simplifies integration and deployment, the platform provides a flexible foundation for exploring human-robot interaction, bionic robotics, intelligent commercial applications, laboratory automation, and humanoid robot development.AI Education SolutionDesigned for mobility and rapid deployment, the Portable AI Educational Workstation brings hands-on AI and robotics learning to classrooms, laboratories, and workshops. Built around the 6-DOF robot mechArm 270, it features a modular quick-connect design integrating machine vision, sensor interaction, and robotic motion control. With five built-in vision algorithms, students can explore object recognition, visual positioning, and automated robotic tasks through practical projects. A comprehensive curriculum package-including course materials, presentation slides, demonstration videos, student notebooks, open-source code, and assessment rubrics-supports structured learning from K–12 to higher education. Aligned with six leading educational standards, the workstation helps learners progressively develop practical skills in AI, machine vision, sensor integration, and collaborative robotics.Professional Compound SolutionFor scientific research and advanced robotics development, Elephant Robotics will present its Professional Compound Solution, combining the commercial omnidirectional mobile robot platform myAGV Pro with 6-DOF myCobot Pro Series cobots featuring harmonic drive joint modules. Equipped with LiDAR sensors and camera systems, the platform supports research in autonomous navigation, mobile manipulation, perception-driven robotics, and embodied intelligence in dynamic environments. Its open interfaces and flexible software ecosystem enable integration with AI frameworks, machine learning models, reinforcement learning systems, and simulation tools, supporting advanced research and development. These autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have also been adopted by research teams and technology companies, including Google and AMD, for research and development in autonomous systems, embodied intelligence, and intelligent manufacturing.Interactive Experiences and Exclusive 10th Anniversary GiftsBeyond the technology showcases, visitors can take part in two interactive activities at the Elephant Robotics booth: Spin the Robot Wheel and Mercury B1 Sees You. The first offers visitors a chance to test their luck, while the second features Mercury B1's interactive capabilities, including face recognition, personalized greetings, and dual-arm waving. Participants will also have the opportunity to win exclusive, limited-edition gifts celebrating Elephant Robotics' 10th anniversary, adding a memorable touch to the exhibition experience.CES 2027 brings together technology innovators, engineers, enterprises, and industry leaders from around the world to explore emerging technologies and opportunities for collaboration. For Elephant Robotics, the event provides an opportunity to showcase its latest developments, exchange ideas with the global robotics community, and demonstrate how integrated robotics solutions can support learning, research, and practical applications across industries.Visitors are invited to experience the demonstrations and explore the latest innovations from Elephant Robotics at Booth 11235, LVCC North Hall, January 6–9, 2027.Join Elephant Robotics at CES 2027 and discover new possibilities in robotics education, AI-powered automation, and bionic innovation.

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Elephant Robotics to Showcase Robotics Education, AI and Bionic Innovations at CES 2027 News Provided By Elephant Robotics November 24, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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