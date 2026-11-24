The company's orthotic designs incorporate MASS Posture Theory, with a focus on foot alignment, pressure distribution, and movement.

- ReLEAF TeamCENTERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReLEAF describes orthotics for lower body alignment within its product range manufactured by Brilliant Health Solutions. Its designs incorporate arch support and foot positioning. The company relates foot mechanics to movement at the ankles, knees, hips, and lower back.ReLEAF bases its designs on MASS Posture Theory, which examines foot position during midstance, when the foot bears body weight. The theory considers arch positioning and pressure distribution as force passes through the foot during movement.The term orthotics for kinetic chain alignment reflects the company's discussion of connections between foot positioning and movement at the ankles, knees, and hips. Its explanation concerns relationships between foot posture and movement rather than guaranteed correction of joint conditions.ReLEAF orthotics incorporate shells made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE). The company identifies CNC milling as the manufacturing method and states that the shells are assembled in the United States. The design is intended to maintain support under load.ReLEAF Ready-to-Wear Orthotics are sized by shoe size and weight range. The product information includes a sizing chart, instructions for trimming the inserts, and guidance on the adjustment period when beginning to wear them.ReLEAF Custom Orthotics involve evaluation, 3D imaging, manufacturing, and fitting. The provider-led process considers foot structure, body weight, flexibility, movement patterns, and activity requirements when determining the orthotic design.The product line includes LEAFs, components that attach to Ready-to-Wear and Custom Orthotics to increase reinforcement under load. The company identifies weight and activity demands as considerations for their use.In addition, ReLEAF PEELs are lift components positioned beneath orthotics or shoe inserts to accommodate leg length differences. Layers allow height adjustment in one-millimeter increments, with provider consultation advised when selecting lift height.The MASS Posture Theory page states,“The amount of force placed on the foot affects the support needed.”ReLEAF documents the materials, manufacturing methods, sizing criteria, and fitting procedures associated with its product range. These details make the company's stated approach to orthotic design available for examination.

Barbara Glaser

ReLEAF

+1 931-300-2416

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ReLEAF Details Orthotic Design to Support Lower Body Alignment News Provided By PR Agency November 24, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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