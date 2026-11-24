North America's premier B2B esports conference heads to Grand Rapids, Mich., Sept. 9-10, 2027, as ESTA marks a decade advancing the business of esports

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) today announced that EsportsNext 2027 Powered by the West Michigan Sports Commission will take place Sept. 9-10, 2027, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, under the theme "Built to Last. Built to Lead." The conference brings the esports industry's most senior executives, strategic investors, and brand decision-makers to West Michigan – and the state – for the first time for two days of programming, networking, and the ESTA Industry Awards.EsportsNext 2027 arrives in a milestone year. Founded in 2017, ESTA is the only trade association dedicated to the business side of esports, and it enters its 10th year with more than 100 member companies spanning publishers, teams, tournament organizers, brands, agencies, and technology providers. The 2027 theme reflects that arc: "Built to Last" recognizes an industry that has matured through a decade of rapid change, and "Built to Lead" sets the agenda for the one ahead."Ten years ago, the business of esports didn't have a home. Today it has more than 100 member companies and a conference where the industry's biggest decisions get made," said Megan Van Petten, Executive Director of ESTA. "EsportsNext 2027 is where we mark that decade and where we get to work on the next one. Bringing it to Grand Rapids, with the West Michigan Sports Commission behind us, is exactly how we want to celebrate.""The companies in this industry have outlasted every hype cycle thrown at them. That's what built to last means," said Erik Anderson, Chairman of ESTA and President of FaZe Esports. "Built to lead is the job now: setting the standards, structuring the partnerships, and defining what the next decade of esports business looks like. Grand Rapids is where that conversation happens in 2027."A title sponsor built on championship hostingThe West Michigan Sports Commission joins EsportsNext 2027 as the title sponsor. Since 2007, the nonprofit has identified, secured, and hosted 1,533 sporting events attracting over 3.1 million athletes and visitors that have driven over $884 million in total estimated economic impact across the region, earning“Sports Commission of the Year” honors from the Sports Events & Tourism Association."For two decades, the West Michigan Sports Commission has helped Grand Rapids build a reputation for hosting top national youth and amateur sports competitions across a variety of sports, and esports takes it to a whole new level," said Mike Guswiler, President of the West Michigan Sports Commission. "EsportsNext puts the people who run this industry in our city in a milestone year for both organizations: ESTA's 10th and our 20th. We intend to show them exactly what West Michigan can offer."Programming will feature panels with the industry's leading business figures, the Next Gen Esports Leadership Lab, the Destination Esports Forum, and the ESTA Industry Awards, with dedicated networking throughout the week.EsportsNext 2027 at a glanceDates: Sept. 9-10, 2027Location: Bamboo Gallery, 2 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503Theme: Built to Last. Built to Lead.Title sponsor: West Michigan Sports CommissionRegistration and sponsorship: esportsta/esportsnextAbout the Esports Trade AssociationFounded in 2017, the Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the North American esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. Learn more at .About the West Michigan Sports CommissionThe nonprofit West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) identifies, secures and hosts youth and amateur sporting events to positively impact the economy and quality of life in the region. Since its inception in 2007, the WMSC has hosted 1,533 events attracting over 3.1 million athletes and visitors, generating over $884 million in total estimated economic impact. The WMSC operates the Meijer State Games of Michigan and the Meijer Sports Complex. For more information, visit westmisports.

Marketing ESTA

Esports Trade Association

+1 708-680-7133

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Esports Trade Association (ESTA) Announces EsportsNext 2027 Powered by the West Michigan Sports Commission News Provided By Esports Trade Association November 24, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.