GEGO PET advanced gps tracker for dogs and cats

From busy households and frequent visitors to holiday travel, simple precautions and modern tracking technology can help families keep their pets safe.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families across the United States prepare for Thanksgiving and the year-end holiday season, changes in household routines can create new challenges for pet owners. From guests arriving and doors opening frequently to holiday travel and temporary pet care arrangements, keeping track of pets can require additional attention.Taking a few preventive steps can help families maintain familiar routines and reduce potential risks during this busy time of year.Holiday Gatherings Bring Changes to Everyday Pet RoutinesThe holidays often bring unfamiliar visitors, increased household activity, and changes to established routines. Even pets accustomed to staying close to home may encounter new situations as family members and guests come and go.A few practical precautions can help:- Prepare for visitors: Make sure pets have a comfortable, secure space away from busy entrances and frequent door activity.- Plan ahead for holiday travel: Share feeding schedules, routines, and emergency contact information with anyone responsible for pet care.- Keep identification updated: Ensure collars, ID tags, and microchip registration details contain current contact information.- Consider GPS tracking as an additional safety tool: Location tracking can help owners monitor their pets when they are outdoors, staying with caregivers, or exploring unfamiliar surroundings."The holidays are about being together, and that includes our pets," said Daniela Pomarés, CEO of GEGO. "A few simple steps before guests arrive or before a trip can make a real difference, and knowing where your pet is gives families one less thing to worry about."How GPS Technology Can Support Holiday Pet SafetyGPS tracking technology provides an additional way for pet owners to stay informed about their pets' whereabouts, particularly when routines change or pets spend time outside their usual environment.Unlike Bluetooth-only trackers that rely on nearby compatible devices, GPS trackers with cellular connectivity can provide location information over greater distances, where network coverage is available.GEGO PET combines GPS, cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi technologies to help owners monitor their pets' locations and activity.Through its mobile app, GEGO PET provides access to real-time location information, unlimited location history, customizable virtual fences, and alerts when pets enter or leave designated areas.The device also includes activity monitoring features, allowing owners to follow aspects of their pets' daily routines, including movement, activity, and rest.These capabilities can be useful when pets are spending time with family members, staying with pet sitters, or adjusting to unfamiliar environments during holiday travel.Staying Connected Beyond the Holiday SeasonWhile holiday gatherings create a timely reminder to review pet safety routines, location awareness remains relevant throughout the year.GPS tracking can complement traditional safety measures such as identification tags, microchipping, secure outdoor spaces, and responsible supervision.GEGO PET is designed for dogs and cats weighing more than 4 kg and requires an active subscription for connected tracking services. Coverage and location update frequency may vary depending on connectivity, tracking settings, and environmental conditions.More information about GEGO PET and its GPS tracking features is available at the official GEGO website and on Amazon.About GEGOGEGO is a tracking technology company built by the creators of the world's first luggage tracker, bringing more than a decade of experience in connected tracking solutions. Its portfolio includes personal tracking devices, pet tracking technology, and solutions for critical logistics operations.

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Holiday Pet Safety: Practical Tips for the Busy Season News Provided By LUGLOC INC. November 24, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology



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