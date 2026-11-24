Clicta is now a Colorado Verified Small Business and Colorado Verified Diverse Business

Clicta, Colorado Verified Small Business and Colorado Verified Diverse Business

Denver marketing agency Clicta, Inc. is now a Colorado Verified Small Business, alongside its Colorado Verified Diverse Business status.

- Ronald Robbins, Founder and CEO, ClictaDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clicta, Inc., a Denver marketing agency for service-based businesses, is now a Colorado Verified Small Business. The verification comes through the Supplier Diversity Program in the Statewide Equity Office at the Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration. It joins Clicta's existing status as a Colorado Verified Diverse Business, giving the agency two state verifications on a single directory listing.Both designations appear on Clicta's listing in the Colorado Supplier Diversity Directory, a searchable database the Statewide Equity Office runs to connect state buyers with suppliers. Buyers use the directory in two ways. For discretionary purchases, they can search it and buy directly from listed businesses. When a bid is required, they can search it, export contact details, and notify every business in a relevant category about the opportunity.Every business in the directory is confirmed to be in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State. Verified status goes further. To earn the small business designation, a company submits a third-party small business certification, tax documents, or payroll employee count documentation. Verified businesses can then use the state's logos on their promotional materials."Public agencies answer for every dollar they spend, and the firms they hire should be held to that same standard," said Ronald Robbins, founder and CEO of Clicta. "Our reporting already ties each campaign back to the results it brings in. These two verifications give Colorado buyers a quick way to confirm our size and ownership before we ever get on a call."Clicta has supported statewide public campaigns in multiple states, handling paid media, ad platform negotiation, and consolidated campaign reporting with independent analytics tracking. On one statewide public health campaign, that work delivered double the contracted impressions for the same spend. Closer to home, Clicta was recently selected for a public sector advertising project in Colorado Springs."We've run statewide public campaigns for years, and our public sector work in Colorado is already underway," Robbins said. "Being verified by the state makes it easier for agencies here to find us, check our credentials, and bring us onto a project."For state and local agencies, Clicta's services include OTT/CTV advertising, Google and Microsoft Ads, paid social, website design, AI SEO, Digital PR, copywriting, and graphic design for print, signage and vehicle wraps. Every engagement runs under a written contract.The verification follows a year of change at the company. Formerly Clicta Digital, the agency reincorporated as Clicta, Inc. in June 2026 and rebranded as Clicta in September. In October, Clicta completed its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau, where it holds an A+ rating.Along with its public sector work, Clicta serves home services, healthcare and professional services companies, including law firms. Buyers can find Clicta by searching the Colorado Supplier Diversity Directory.About ClictaClicta, Inc. is a marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado. Ronald Robbins founded the company in 2017. Clicta works with home services, healthcare and professional services companies, including law firms. Clicta handles AI SEO, Google and Microsoft Ads, social advertising, OTT/CTV advertising, web design, content and Digital PR. Its reporting ties back to the leads and revenue each campaign brings in. Clicta is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating and is verified as both a Colorado Verified Diverse Business and a Colorado Verified Small Business. Learn more at .

Ronald Robbins

Clicta, Inc.

+1 720-772-8297

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Clicta Named a Colorado Verified Small Business, Joining Its Verified Diverse Business Status News Provided By Ronald Robbins, Clicta, Inc. November 24, 2026, 06:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, U.S. Politics



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