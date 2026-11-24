A free publication that analyses scholarships, fellowships and remote jobs so applicants worldwide can decide with complete information.

ABUJA, NIGERIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Listedwork, an independent publication that analyses scholarships, fellowships, internships and remote jobs, has launched from Abuja, Nigeria. Founded on 1 November 2026 by Prince Ibenne, the site is free to use and is designed to help applicants worldwide decide where to apply with a full account of what each opportunity offers, requires and leaves out.Listings are usually written to attract applicants, not to inform them. A scholarship may advertise a headline amount while part of it is paid as credit rather than cash. A job described as "remote" and "worldwide" may still require working hours in a single time zone. Applicants tend to piece the full picture together from the fine print, often on a phone and close to a deadline.Listedwork does that analysis before publication. Each page sets out who is eligible, what is provided and when applications close. Where an organiser or employer has not published a detail, such as a stipend or the countries it hires in, the page says so and lists the questions to put to them. Pay is reported as the employer states it, and cash is kept apart from credits, equity and reimbursed costs so that offers can be compared like for like.The site has more tremendous articles published daily. They cover scholarships, fellowships, grants, competitions and internships; open jobs at multinational employers; and guides on job scams, applications, interviews, freelancing and studying abroad. The page for an opportunity comes down the day after its deadline, and a job comes down as soon as it is marked closed.The site also offers free tools. A scholarship finder filters opportunities by nationality, level, region and tuition cover and exports their deadlines. A comparison tool sets two or three opportunities side by side, and calendar feeds add closing dates to Google and Apple calendars. For jobs, there is a pay converter, an offer comparison that accounts for tax and work costs, a time zone overlap calculator, a checker for scam messages and an estimator of what an application will cost.Listedwork also analyses what organisers and employers state, and publishes the data. The site needs no account and takes no payment to change, add or remove a page. A figure that is Listedwork's own calculation is labelled as such, and a reported error is corrected on the page.Prince Ibenne is an HR software implementation consultant with an MBA. Daily work with the systems that hiring depends on led Prince to a firm view: job seekers deserve better than listings that omit the detail that decides the answer. The site's line is "We analyse. You decide."Website:Media enquiries:...

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Listedwork Launches to Help Scholarship Applicants and Job Seekers Decide Wisely News Provided By Listedwork November 24, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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