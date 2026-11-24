Sylvia Earle (National Geographic Explorer at Large) and Erika Woolsey (National Geographic Explorer) pose for a picture at the June 2026 opening of National Geographics' Museum of Exploration in Washington D.C. Photo Credit: Dustin Renwick

TIME Magazine's first Hero for the Planet Dr. Sylvia Earle and 2026 TIME Trailblazer Dr. Erika Woolsey take stage and join innovators pitching at Showcase

- Laura FrancisSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural California Ocean Summit today announced the ocean tech startups and nonprofits selected for its Blue Innovation Showcase, taking place 3–5 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at the Community Environmental Council's (CEC) Environmental Hub in downtown Santa Barbara.Designed as a launchpad for the next generation of ocean solutions, the Showcase puts emerging companies directly in front of the scientists, investors and policymakers who can help them scale. Ocean-focused startups often struggle to reach the specialized capital and policy partners they need to move from pilot to market. By convening those audiences in one room, the Showcase is building a pipeline from Central Coast research and entrepreneurship to the investors shaping California's blue economy.Attendees can meet founders on the demo floor, and select companies will deliver lightning pitches emceed by Ted Janulis, Founder and Principal at Investable Oceans, followed by 1:1 conversations with impact investors, scientists and policy leaders. A live touch tank featuring cultured abalone from The Cultured Abalone Farm offers an up-close look at a sustainable blue economy.The Showcase gives a small-scale glimpse of one of the Summit's target outcomes: the launch of a blue economy hub. "The hub would catalyze innovation and collaboration across the Santa Barbara Channel and beyond," explained Laura Francis, Founder of Sea Forward Fund and Summit Steering Committee Member. "The project would carry the collaborative, cross-sector model of the Summit into an ongoing effort to connect research, policy, ocean industries and capital to advance solutions that support resilient coastal communities."The Summit's other target outcomes include advancing a California Declaration for Ocean Stewardship and a 2027–28 California Ocean Legislative Package, and building a broader ocean community.Ocean Legends on the Main Stage and in the Showcase RoomEarlier on December 10, the Summit will offer a free livestream of a main stage conversation between two of the most influential voices in ocean exploration, who will then join the Showcase in person..Dr. Sylvia Earle, called "Her Deepness," is a National Geographic Explorer at Large, the first woman to serve as NOAA's chief scientist, and founder of Mission Blue. She also pioneered DOER Marine, whose latest submersible project, Honu, is among the Showcase companies..Dr. Erika Woolsey is a marine biologist, 2026 TIME Trailblazer and National Geographic Explorer. She is CEO and co-founder of The Hydrous, a San Francisco nonprofit that uses extended reality (XR) to inspire marine stewardship.Their conversation will feature a narrated immersive dive through kelp forests in the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, created by The Hydrous with Submersa Studios and Silverback Films, the production company behind Ocean with David Attenborough, which screens on the Summit's opening night, December 9, with UCSB Arts & Lectures. Surprise guests will join a "post-dive" conversation on stage.Additional Featured Ocean InnovatorsParticipants span three focus areas: Food, Agriculture & Consumer Goods; Materials, Energy & Climate Solutions; and Ocean Tech & Stewardship.. AlgiSys BioSciences Inc. produces microalgae-based omega-3 and protein to replace fish oil and fishmeal.. Blue Ocean Gear Inc. builds satellite-connected Smart Buoys that reduce lost "ghost gear" and whale entanglement.. Coastal Quest will demonstrate its Coastal Funding Database, linking practitioners to coastal restoration and resilience grants.. Ecomerit Technologies, a Santa Barbara lab founded by renewable-energy pioneers Jim and Brent Dehlsen, advances marine energy from currents and waves.. Hybrid Reefs develops nature-inspired biomaterials to restore coral reefs.. Mango Materials turns waste methane into PHA, a biodegradable alternative to plastic.. Marblis by Primitives transforms kelp-destroying purple sea urchins into architect-grade biomarble.. Marino Soil Foods Company turns California Merino wool and local fish scraps into specialty fertilizers.. Ocean Rainforest cultivates giant kelp in the Santa Barbara Channel, with U.S. Department of Energy ARPA-E support, for agricultural biostimulants and other products.. Pezzy Pets turns invasive fish species into hypoallergenic pet treats.. Real Time Data North America makes Deckhand, an electronic logbook that speeds catch reporting for commercial fishers.. Scoot Science provides SeaState, a forecasting platform that helps aquaculture operators anticipate ocean risks.. Sway makes home-compostable, seaweed-based replacements for single-use plastic packaging.. The Ocean Collective, a new nonprofit led in part by Kim Selkoe (Executive Director, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara) and Roxanne Nanninga (founder, Blue Biome Advising), builds a sustainable blue economy in the Santa Barbara Channel region.. Vital Ocean turns ocean data into action through AI tools, coastal digital twins and strategy consulting."California has the science, the talent, and the coastline to lead the world in ocean innovation. What's often missing is the bridge between a promising idea and the capital to scale it," stated Matthew Stotts, Co-Founder and Partner of Cerulean Ventures and Summit Steering Committee member. "The Blue Innovation Showcase is that bridge. These founders are solving real problems, from plastic pollution to kelp forest loss, and we want investors and policymakers to meet them now, while they're building."How the Public Can ParticipateThe Working Summit, December 9–11, is at capacity, but there are still ways to take part:. Watch the free livestream. Main stage sessions on December 9–10, including Earle and Woolsey, stream free to anyone, anywhere. Sign up at calocean/livestream.. Visit the free Ocean Stories Festival. December 10, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Santa Barbara Public Library: ocean films, an Andrew Zimmern Hope in the Water preview and cookbook signing, touch tanks and story time. Schedule at calocean/public-programming.. Experience the Hydrous immersive kelp forest with a concert. Zach Gill & Friends: Live from the Kelp Forest, with Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), and Jack Johnson band members. December 10, 8:30 p.m. Tickets at sohosb.For media credentials or interviews, contact PR Strategist Nicole Wald at....About the California Ocean SummitThe California Ocean Summit is a global convening advancing ocean stewardship through science, policy, philanthropy, investment, conservation and culture. With its inaugural event taking place December 9–11, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California, the Summit exists to align leadership, funding, innovation and policy around practical, scalable solutions.

Nicole Wald

California Ocean Summit

+1 805-636-6327

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Ocean Summit Names Startups for Blue Innovation Showcase, Building a Pipeline for Ocean Investment News Provided By California Ocean Summit November 24, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.