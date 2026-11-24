MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This report examines UK parcel volumes, delivery speeds, lockers, customer experience and returns, with projections on how the market could change by 2030.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Send247, a UK same-day delivery and logistics technology company, has published a new industry report examining the state of online delivery and returns in the United Kingdom, including key market trends and projections for the period between 2026 and 2030.

The report explores how growing parcel volumes, changing consumer expectations, delivery costs, out-of-home collection points and returns policies are reshaping the UK e-commerce delivery market.

The report draws on published industry data, including Ofcom's 2024–25 postal monitoring report and its research into consumer experiences of parcel delivery. It also presents Send247's own projections of how selected market trends could develop over the next four years.

A UK Parcel Market Facing Changing Delivery Expectations

According to Ofcom, UK parcel volumes increased by 7.1% to 4.2 billion items in the 2024–25 financial year. At the same time, Ofcom's 2025 consumer research found that 68% of respondents had experienced at least one parcel delivery issue in the preceding six months.

The report identifies a growing divide in the delivery market. While many everyday purchases are moving towards cheaper, slower delivery options, urgent orders are creating demand for services that can move goods within hours.

Send247's report examines the implications of this shift for online retailers, local businesses and consumers, particularly those who need faster delivery for time-sensitive purchases, medicines, business documents and other urgent items.

Projections Point To Continued Growth in Parcel Volumes

Using an assumed annual growth rate of 4.5%, Send247 projects that UK parcel volumes could increase from 4.2 billion in 2024–25 to approximately 5.2 billion by 2029–30. The report also projects that next-day delivery could account for around 50% of domestic parcel volumes by 2029–30 if the recent decline in its market share continues.

These figures are Send247's trend-based projections, not official forecasts. The report explains the assumptions used to develop them and distinguishes projected figures from published industry statistics.

Lockers, Collection Points and Returns are Changing The Market

Another major trend examined in the report is the growth of out-of-home delivery options, including parcel lockers and collection shops. Ofcom's indicative figures put the share of parcels delivered to out-of-home locations at 12% in 2024–25. The report references Royal Mail's expectation that around a third of UK parcels could be delivered through such locations within five years.

It also examines how the growth of collection points could influence returns, giving consumers more options for sending items back while creating new operational considerations for retailers.

The report reviews the UK's online shopping cancellation and refund rules under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013, alongside the growing importance of convenient return collections.

The Role of Same-Day Delivery in The Next Phase of E-commerce

As standard delivery services compete on cost, Send247's report identifies same-day delivery as a potential premium option for retailers seeking to serve customers with urgent needs. The report examines how local stores could use same-day delivery to fulfil orders from nearby customers, while larger online retailers could introduce faster delivery options for selected products and locations.

Send247 operates a same-day courier service designed for this segment of the market. Its services include urgent deliveries within a 90-minute window, direct door-to-door courier journeys, live tracking, SMS updates and photo proof of delivery. The company also provides same-day returns and return collection bookings through its business dashboard.

Send247 reports that its platform has completed 1,282 deliveries, with a 100% on-time rate and no reported losses or damages. The company also reports an average pickup time of 18 minutes. These are company-reported operating figures.

Helping Retailers Prepare for The Delivery Market of 2030

The report concludes with recommendations for online retailers and businesses preparing for changes in the delivery market. Among its recommendations are offering customers both affordable standard delivery and a faster same-day option, selecting delivery partners with adequate peak-season capacity, improving parcel tracking and proof of delivery, and making returns easier to complete.

It also highlights the commercial opportunity for local retailers to use their existing store locations as fulfilment points for nearby customers. By examining the relationship between parcel volumes, delivery speed, customer experience and returns, Send247 aims to provide retailers and e-commerce operators with a practical overview of the developments that could shape UK delivery over the next four years.

The full report, "State of Online Delivery and Returns in the UK 2026–2030 ", is available on the Send247 website.

About Send247

Send247 is a UK-based same-day courier and logistics technology company providing delivery solutions for individuals, online retailers and businesses. Its services include same-day courier bookings, e-commerce delivery, delivery APIs, Shopify integration, business dashboards and same-day returns. The company is developing technology to help businesses manage and fulfil urgent deliveries across the UK.

Send247

Send 247 UK Logistics Ltd

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State of Online Delivery and Returns in the UK 2026-2030 - Send247 Report News Provided By Send 247 UK Logistics Ltd November 24, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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